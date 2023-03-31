LAWRENCEVILLE – The NAIA’s No. 2-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team called upon its strong singles play to rally past NCAA Division II No. 6 Columbus State University for a 5-1 victory Friday afternoon at the GGC Tennis Facility.
The Grizzlies (15-1) have now won 10 consecutive matches.
However, this latest dual match victory was filled with intrigue after GGC fell behind 1-0 after dropping the doubles point of the match. Momentum quickly changed in the host’s favor as players won the opening set on five of the six singles courts.
Leading the charge was junior Alex Gurmendi in the No. 1 match. He dominated play against Santiago Perez, the nation’s top-ranked Division II singles player.
Gurmendi, ranked No. 2 nationally in NAIA, won by identical 6-1 set scores to tie the dual match 1-1.
Freshman Santiago Villarruel then gave the hosts their first lead of the day, 2-1, with a 6-3, 6-0 triumph on the No. 5 court.
Junior Aleksa Ciric secured another point with a 7-5, 6-3 victory at No. 3 singles against Pietro Martinetti, ranked No. 73 nationally in Division II.
Clinching the comeback match triumph was freshman Dhakshineswar Suresh with a strong 6-2, 6-2 win on the No. 2 court.
At the same time, senior Leonardo Sprovieri wrapped up his No. 4 match by a 6-3, 6-4 score.
“The men provided an incredible effort with every player in the lineup competing with everything they had. That’s what led to our success today. Alex (Gurmendi) has been working extremely hard on and off the court and those efforts are really starting to pay off,” said GGC head coach Hannah Keeling.
