SUWANEE — Collins Hill senior Travis Hunter sent out a Tweet early Wednesday with a simple message, “Time To Make History.” He followed through shortly after noon at a National Signing Day ceremony at his high school.
Hunter signed with Jackson State University (Miss.) and head coach Deion Sanders, sending the nation’s No. 1-ranked high school football recruit to an HBCU for the first time. The consensus five-star prospect had been committed since March 2020 to Florida State, the school he grew up rooting for in Florida, but changed his mind after a recruiting pitch by Sanders, a Seminoles legend.
The chance to play for Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer at cornerback, was a major draw for Hunter, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound cornerback who also excels at wide receiver, and he is expected to attract substantial Name, Image and Likeness deals given the historic nature of his decision.
“Florida State has always been a beacon for me,” Hunter wrote in a commitment post. “I grew up down there, that’s where my roots are, and I never doubted that I would play for the Seminoles. It’s a dream that is hard to let go of, but sometimes we are called to step into a bigger future than the one we imagined for ourselves. For me, that future is at Jackson State University.
“Jerry Rice, Doug Williams, and of course the legend, JSU’s own Walter Payton — Historically Black College and Universities have a rich history in football. I want to be a part of that history, and more, I want to be a part of that future. I am making this decision so that I can light the way for others to follow, make it a little easier for the next player to recognize that HBCUs may be everything you want and more: an exciting college experience, a vital community and a life-changing place to play football.”
Hunter, fresh off helping Collins Hill to the Class AAAAAAA state championship, appeared on stage in the high school theater with three hats in front of him — Auburn, Georgia and Florida State — and tossed them off stage in that order. He then had his mother throw him a Jackson State hat from the first row of seats, sending the supporters watching him into a frenzy.
“(The decision) just happened over time,” said Hunter, who said he has known Sanders for years. “I got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be coached by one of the greats.”
Hunter led Collins Hill to the state championship game as a junior when he broke Gwinnett season records with 137 catches for 1,746 yards and 24 touchdowns, in addition to throwing for two scores and rushing for another. He also had 51 tackles and eight interceptions as a lockdown cornerback.
Despite missing four full games with an ankle injury late in the regular season and early in the playoffs, Hunter had 86 catches for 1,281 yards and 10 TDs this season during the state title run. Hunter and his teammates aren’t done yet — they play in Saturday’s GEICO Bowl in Las Vegas against Washington state champion Graham-Kapowsin.
