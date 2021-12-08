urgent Sierra Driessen scores 35 in Central Gwinnett victory From Staff Reports Dec 8, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAWRENCEVILLE — Sierra Driessen scored 35 points Wednesday night as the Central Gwinnett girls basketball team routed Therrell 68-13. The Black Knights, now 7-2 on the season, have won five straight heading into a Thursday night game at Milton. Recommended for you +50 PHOTOS: Shiloh grad, Georgia All-American David Pollack inducted into College Football Hall of Fame Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. 