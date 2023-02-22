LAWRENCEVILLE — Sierra Driessen was done playing around.
For the first three quarters in Tuesday night’s game, Central Gwinnett wasn’t able to build a lead more than four or five points. But in the last 30 seconds, Driessen racked up seven points, two steals and a buzzer-beating assist to take a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter, as the Black Knight defeated North Gwinnett 53-44 to advance to the second round of the GHSA Class AAAAAAA state playoffs for the first time since 2013.
“I was like ‘let me be the spark for our team’ and I needed to pick us up since our energy was low,” said Driessen, who finished with 19 points. “Those steals picked us up and gave momentum for our team.”
Central head coach Courtney Harris said that her team plays best when it uses tight defense to set up offense, ideally in transition. In the first four minutes of the game though, North wasn’t letting that happen. The Bulldogs dictated pace and had a block and Brittany Pena-Rodas intercepted a Black Knight pass to set up a quick basket.
But then Driessen got a steal and found a teammate under the basket. Then North missed a shot and the Black Knights quickly took it the other way.
Central led by two after the first quarter and never really looked back.
“This is the first time we’ve been here in a long time, so I knew coming out in the first half we were going to have some nerves and play with some excitement,” Harris said. “We just really needed to settle in and play our style of basketball.”
The halftime lead was just four points, thanks to the Bulldogs going on a 7-2 run to close the first half. They weren’t going to go away easily, and they proved that in the third quarter.
Jada Monroe came down with rebounds for the Bulldogs and found her way to the free throw line to keep it close. For as good as they were in transition, Central struggled to get extra possessions. Then Driessen gave her team the spark it needed to head into the fourth quarter.
“(Driessen) will go out there and create,” Harris said. “When she gets going, the rest of the energy really starts to go up. She gets excited and everybody rallies around her. She pushes and that was huge.”
Driessen’s favorite receiver was freshman Coco Randolph, who finished with 14 points. A senior and a freshman being her team’s top scorers showed the buy-in Harris’ team has, just four years into the system.
“I love these kids,” the head coach said. “We came here four years ago. This is my first class all the way through. They believed in the system that I put into place, even when things were a struggle. They continued to work. They practice countless hours and this win is huge. I’m so proud of them.”
Monroe led the Bulldogs in scoring with 17 points, followed by Audrey Loudermilk’s 11 points off of three 3-pointers. The Bulldogs, whose season ends at 14-15, will return the bulk of their third-place roster.
Now, the Black Knights will head to face No. 1-seeded Walton Friday night in Marietta.
With their first playoff game out of the way, Driessn and the rest of her team are ready to continue playing their game.
“Over the years that we’ve been at Central, we haven’t gotten to this point,” she said. “We just have to keep doing what we’re doing. Don’t let up.”
