Sierra_Driessen.JPG

Sierra Driessen, Central Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE — Sierra Driessen was done playing around.

For the first three quarters in Tuesday night’s game, Central Gwinnett wasn’t able to build a lead more than four or five points. But in the last 30 seconds, Driessen racked up seven points, two steals and a buzzer-beating assist to take a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter, as the Black Knight defeated North Gwinnett 53-44 to advance to the second round of the GHSA Class AAAAAAA state playoffs for the first time since 2013.

