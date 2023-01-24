©Dale Zanine 2023_01_20 00041.jpg

Norcross senior Drew Duva, left, and junior Elena Duva, right, play the top singles spots for the Blue Devils' tennis teams.

 Dale Zanine

Siblings Drew Duva and Elena Duva have been playing tennis for more than a decade, and this is the last season they’ll both play for Norcross High School, as Drew will graduate in the spring.

Both Duvas are tournament players and both are expected to lead their respective Blue Devils teams at No. 1 singles. And both have similar goals for the 2023 campaign. 

