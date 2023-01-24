Siblings Drew Duva and Elena Duva have been playing tennis for more than a decade, and this is the last season they’ll both play for Norcross High School, as Drew will graduate in the spring.
Both Duvas are tournament players and both are expected to lead their respective Blue Devils teams at No. 1 singles. And both have similar goals for the 2023 campaign.
“For me, I want to play to the best of my ability and win as many matches as I can and contribute to the team,” said Drew, who played No. 1 singles for the Norcross boys' Region 7-AAAAAAA runner-up and state quarterfinal team team last spring. “As a team, our goals have been to win region and state.”
“My goal is to stay at line one and keep my undefeated record, but we’ll see how that goes,” said Elena, a junior, who has yet to be defeated in two years of varsity play. “For the team, I’m hoping we can win region this year because we got second the last two years. We’ve got a freshman, Myra Wu, who is also a tournament player and I think we can with because of her.”
Norcross will have a new coach this spring as Katherine Yost has moved from her previous position coaching cross country and track. Yost said she’s glad to have both Duvas in the program for the leadership they’ll provide.
“They’re very competitive and very humble,” said Yost, who was a standout cross country competitor during her Norcross High days. “And they’re incredibly gifted at tennis. Drew is a senior, and we’ve got a huge senior class on the boys team. Elena will definitely be a captain figure for the girls, someone they can look up to.”
The Duvas appear more than ready to embrace leadership roles.
“I had a close friend who was a senior last year and she was a really good role model, so I want to be like her,” said Elena. “I want to encourage all the girls on the team because we’ll have some coming up from the JV, so I want to encourage them to keep practicing and stay positive. I’d also like to create a fun environment because tennis can be stressful.”
“I just want to get out there and show them how to compete and hopefully win,” said Drew. “I want to keep the confidence high.”
Elena, who began playing at 5, has hopes of continuing to play at the next level.
“I would love to play college tennis,” she said. “I’ve talked to a few coaches but it will probably pick up more during my senior year. I’ve heard from a few schools and I’ve talked to a few coaches, so there is interest.”
Once the high school season ends, Drew will be moving in another direction, hoping to catch on with a school as a placekicker. He handled kicks and punts for the Blue Devils' football team the last two seasons and has a good shot to move on, said his high school coach.
“He’s going to have opportunities to kick in college,” said Keith Maloof, who has coached at Norcross for 24 years. “Things are settling down and we don’t know where he’s going to end up, but he’ll have the chance to kick in college.”
“There’s definitely interest,” said Drew, mentioning Centre, Berry and Presbyterian as possible suitors. “I’m going to try.”
Maloof said he particularly appreciated Drew’s demeanor, adding the kicker was able to erase from his memory any unsuccessful attempts. Drew agreed that such an attitude is also helpful in tennis.
“A kicker is kind of like a pitcher — sometimes they have to have a short memory and let things carry over to the next kick,” said Maloof.
“You’re not going to win every point,” said Drew. “You’re going to lose points, so you just have to go on to the next point. It works for both sports. Most of the time I can forget about what happened and look to what’s happening next.”
The Duvas picked up the game from their parents, Ingrid and Brian Duva, and Brian Duva will serve as a community coach for the boys team this spring. The siblings expressed great appreciation for each other’s game.
“She’s a really good player,” said Drew. “She has a good serve and forehand and a good all-around game.”
“We grew up playing,” said Elena. “It was definitely tough growing up and playing him because he was always a little better than me. We were competitive, but it was nice to have someone playing tennis that I could look up to and be good enough to play with.”
