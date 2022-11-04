SNELLVILLE — The Mayor’s Cup is staying with Brookwood.
The Broncos welcomed South Gwinnett to Brookwood Community Stadium on Friday night to close out their regular season on the gridiron with the Battle of Snellville. Forced to go without starting quarterback and Alabama pledge Dylan Lonergan, who was sidelined with an injury, the Broncos found themselves engaged in a four-quarter battle with the visiting Comets.
Missing its own starter under center, South Gwinnett gave Brookwood all it could handle. But a gutsy effort from the offense and a goal-line stand inside the final minute propelled the Broncos to a 33-27 victory.
“What an up-and-down game. It didn’t go how I expected it go at all,” Brookwood head coach Philip Jones said. “With two backup quarterbacks in the game, for the final score to be 33-27 is kind of a surprise; especially with two good defenses that we both have. But it’s a huge credit to South Gwinnett for fighting their tails off, and for our guys finding a way to win.”
The play of the night for Brookwood’s offense came near the end of the third quarter.
Clinging to a one-score lead after giving up a deep strike through the air, the Broncos took to the ground in response. They faced a third-and-manageable situation when senior tailback Jumal Prothro broke through the left side of the line. Prothro submerged himself into a cloud of Comets, pushed his way out of the other side, cut back across the field and outraced the defense en route to a 73-yard rushing touchdown.
The electrifying score gave Brookwood a 33-21 advantage with 1:22 to go in the period.
South Gwinnett’s offense spun its wheels on its first two possessions in the fourth quarter. The third concluded in the end zone.
Sophomore Noah Sheffield tossed a 16-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Jaylin Lackey on the right side of the end zone. The ensuing extra-point attempt sailed wide left, leaving the Comets’ deficit at six points at the 3:45 mark.
After forcing a Brookwood punt before two minutes could bleed from the game clock, the Comets took over possession on the Bronco 43-yard line. Immediately, they began applying pressure.
Sheffield opened the drive with a 23-yard completion to junior Anthony Carter Jr. He continued to chip away at the defense, taking shots where he could and pushing the South Gwinnett offense inside the 10.
Set up with first and goal from the 7-yard line, the Comets took four cracks at the end zone inside the final minute of regulation. Brookwood forced an incomplete pass, stuffed a run for one yard and broke up another attempt through the air to force the Comets into fourth down. Sheffield then rolled out to his right and completed a pass to senior Fredward Robinson, who advanced toward the end zone before colliding with a herd of Broncos at the 3-yard line.
The result was a turnover on downs with 30 seconds left, sealing the win for Brookwood.
Junior Matt Peavy stepped in as signal caller for the Broncos Friday in the wake of Lonergan’s injury. The squad took a run-heavy approach early on, but Peavy completed a 19-yard pass on his opening drive to set Brookwood up for a field goal. Danny Elrod’s attempt from 46 yards out sailed through the uprights, making it 3-0 with 6:21 to go in the first quarter.
The Broncos’ first touchdown of the night came through the air. Midway through the second quarter Peavy hit sophomore tight end Evan Gober in stride, resulting in a 28-yard score.
Peavy later dumped a short pass to running back Cameron French, who turned on the afterburners and shifted his way to a 46-yard touchdown. With 4:14 left in the first half, Brookwood held a commanding 17-0 lead.
Just when it appeared the Broncos offense had found its rhythm and settled in, South Gwinnett wreaked havoc at the end of the half. The Comets scored a pair of defensive touchdowns — returning a recovered fumble and interception, respectfully, for scores — in the final three minutes. They took a three-point deficit into the break.
Prothro found the end zone once again on a 26-yard rush to provide the Broncos with more cushion early in the third quarter. Elrod added on three points with a 47-yard field goal. But Sheffield exposed the Brookwood secondary minutes later, delivering a 52-yard pass to Lackey, who skirted down the left sideline to pull within 27-21.
The Broncos earned a No. 2 seed for the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. They’ll host Harrison from Region 3 in the opening round next weekend.
