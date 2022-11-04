spaar-19.jpg

Scenes from South Gwinnett at Brookwood HS Football, Friday, November 4, 2022. Brookwood kept the Snellville Mayors cup by winning, 33-27

SNELLVILLE — The Mayor’s Cup is staying with Brookwood.

The Broncos welcomed South Gwinnett to Brookwood Community Stadium on Friday night to close out their regular season on the gridiron with the Battle of Snellville. Forced to go without starting quarterback and Alabama pledge Dylan Lonergan, who was sidelined with an injury, the Broncos found themselves engaged in a four-quarter battle with the visiting Comets.

