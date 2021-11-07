The leader of Shiloh cross country’s renaissance was at it again Saturday in Carrollton.
Nathan Solomon won the Class AAAAAA state championship in an exciting finish, giving the Generals their first individual state winner in the sport since Gibbs Knotts in 1986 and 1987. Two months earlier, the senior became Shiloh’s first Gwinnett County champion since Knotts.
“Nathan is a shining example of what we want all of our Generals to be,” Shiloh coach Devin Jones said. “He is a leader in the classroom and school and on the team. Nathan winning the state title is monumental for the school and a testament to his dedication to achieve his goals and an example to our school. We are extremely proud of Nathan and we look forward to continue to watch him blossom.”
To make school history, Solomon had to survive a showdown with state runner-up Bryson Gates of Creekview. He won with a time of 15 minutes, 55.97 seconds, holding off Gates, whose time was 15:56.24.
“I was good at uphills, (Gates) was even better on downhills,” Solomon said. “I had to prepare for that last downhill. … It was a photo finish at the line right there. I’m not going to lie. I was really stressed. I was thinking, 'If I don’t make a big enough gap, this guy is definitely going to catch me.' I went hard uphill and going downhill, I was thinking, ‘Let me pick up the pace.’ The crowd started roaring, and I thought, ‘Okay, I’ve really got to go.’ … I told my friends I didn’t know how close it was. My eyes were shut at the end of the race. There’s a picture of me screaming going across the line. I had a feeling I won because I didn’t see him pass me, but I was getting ready to dive, too. If he’s close, I’m really reaching out.”
Solomon credited the crowd support for an extra boost.
“I had a big support group come out,” he said. “My family, my friends, some of our track coaches. My brothers flew in from out of state, so a big shout out to them for coming. The more people came to watch, the more excited I got. I knew I had to perform well.”
After Solomon, Shiloh got a 12th-place run from Andy Salgado (16:44) and finished 17th in the team standings. Semon Teklemariam (70th, 17:56) added a good run for the Generals.
Dacula was 14th in AAAAAA boys behind Hayden Squires (25th, 17:12), Chance Jones (46th, 17:37), Corbin Squires (53rd, 17:42) and Isaac Brown (92nd, 18:15). Buford was 24th with a top-100 finish from Carter Hales (98th, 18:24).
In Class A Private, the Wesleyan boys placed fifth despite graduating one of the best classes in school history off the 2020 team, which won state. Stafford McDaniel, son of head coach Chad McDaniel, led the way with a seventh-place run in 17:06.
“I’m really proud of my son Stafford,” Chad McDaniel said. “He kind of struggled to start the year and he has really come on strong in the last month. I thought (Saturday) he executed the absolute perfect race of his life when you’re maybe feeling the pressure because it’s your last one (as a senior). … I’m really proud of him and really happy for him.”
The Wolves’ other top performers were Andrew Cook (35th, 18:33), Christopher Izzo (39th, 18:36), Carter Hayes (51st, 19:00), Paul Baisier (52nd, 19:01), Wood Moore (63rd, 19:09) and Drew Wren (75th, 19:27). Hebron’s boys came in 23rd in the team standings.
