Shiloh's Nathan Solomon leads 5 Gwinnett runners on Atlanta Track Club's All-Metro Team From Staff Reports Nov 17, 2021 Shiloh's Nathan Solomon earned first-team honors, headlining the Gwinnett selections on the Atlanta Track Club's Powerade All-Metro High School Cross Country Team.Solomon, the Class AAAAAA state champion this season, and the other runners were honored with a banquet Wednesday night. Parkview's Caden Hall and Mill Creek's Ethan Nordman made the boys second team. The girls second team featured Hebron Christian's Ellie Brewer and Parkview's Emma Geaney. North Gwinnett girls basketball claims road win over Lambert FLAG FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Archer sweep caps off area championship SWIM/DIVE ROUNDUP: Duluth posts wins over Norcross Shiloh's Nathan Solomon leads 5 Gwinnett runners on Atlanta Track Club's All-Metro Team 