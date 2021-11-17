2021 XC All Metro.jpeg
Paul Ward/Atlanta Track Club

Shiloh’s Nathan Solomon earned first-team honors, headlining the Gwinnett selections on the Atlanta Track Club’s Powerade All-Metro High School Cross Country Team.

Solomon, the Class AAAAAA state champion this season, and the other runners were honored with a banquet Wednesday night.

Parkview’s Caden Hall and Mill Creek’s Ethan Nordman made the boys second team. The girls second team featured Hebron Christian’s Ellie Brewer and Parkview’s Emma Geaney.

