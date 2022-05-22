ATLANTA — First-place finishes from Shiloh’s Nathan Solomon and Greater Atlanta Christian’s Alana Thomas led the Gwinnett high school track and field performances in the Wingfoot Night of Champions on Saturday.
Solomon won the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 17.47 seconds, highlighting top-eight finishes from four Shiloh boys. Teammates Eric Barker (sixth in 300 hurdles, 38.45 and sixth in high jump, 6 feet, 4 inches), Bryce Southerland (fourth in 110 hurdles, 14.14) and Paul Parrish (seventh in 400, 49.18) also had good days.
Thomas had a good day, too. She won the girls discus with a throw of 133-2, and was third in the shot put at 38-11 1/2. Autumn Clark, her GAC teammate, was third in the discus (130-2) and fourth in shot (38-5).
Brookwood’s boys had a trio of top performances from Makai Williams (sixth in 110 hurdles, 14.23), Joshua Crum (fourth in 300 hurdles, 37.97) and Braden Deal (seventh in high jump, 6-4), and Meadowcreek’s Michael Tatnall was second in the triple jump (47-5 1/4). Mill Creek’s Jake Peters took sixth in the 3,200 (9:20.74) and the Hawks’ Brandon Akers was 10th in the shot put (50-3 1/2), Mountain View’s A.J. Cheek was fifth in long jump (21-3 1/2) and eighth in the triple jump (45-1 1/4) and Dacula’s Azwan Nembhard-Belcher was seventh in the triple jump (45-1 1/2).
Hebron’s Georgia Piper placed third in girls high jump (school-record 5-6) and the Lions’ Libby Jackson was eighth in pole vault (11-1 3/4), while Dacula was led by Danah Nembhard (fifth in high jump, 5-4) and Noelle Igberaese (sixth in discus, 128-10). Archer’s girls also had two high finishes from Christianne Akintayo (second in shot put, 39-1 1/2) and Emmy Miner (10th in pole vault, 10-10).
Other top Gwinnett girls performers included Peachtree Ridge’s Sydney Augmon (fourth in 800, 2:15.57), Peachtree Ridge’s Mya Hines (fourth in high jump, 5-4), Brookwood’s Macy Felton (ninth in 800, 2:20.00), Parkview’s Carson Moore (fourth in 100, 14.48) and Grayson’s Kameryn Hannon (10th in discus, 125-7).
