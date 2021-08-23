The Mountain View boys cross country team, as well as Shiloh’s Nathan Solomon and Grayson’s Virginia Pastor, won titles over the weekend at the Loganville Christian Academy Invitational.
Pastor was the girls individual champion with a time of 21 minutes, 48 seconds.
Mountain View won the boys team title with 64 points, a narrow two-point victory over runner-up Shiloh, which had the boys individual champion in Solomon, who ran 16:40.
Marcus Lasey led Mountain With with a fourth-place run in 18:47. He was backed up by teammates Jaeden Avery (11th, 19:54), Gabriel Pattacini (12th, 19:54), Sam Kim (17th, 20:12), Josiah Cleveland (22nd, 20:30) and Zach Ignash (40th, 22:47).
In addition to Solomon’s win, Shiloh’s boys team was led by runner-up Andy Salgado (17:38.89) and seventh-place finisher Semon Teklemariam (19:27). The Generals also had Binyam Zawudie in 19th (20:22).
Grayson’s boys finished ninth with one top-30 finishers, Jamonta Jackson (26th, 21:11).
In the girls race, Grayson finished fifth at 98 points behind Pastor’s victory. The Rams also got top finishes from Avalee Roosa (17th, 26:36), Abbie Thisdale (19th, 26:48) and Elizabeth Adams (30th, 29:17).
Mountian View’s girls took sixth with Elizabeth Cuzman (20th, 27:13), Vanna Yan (25th, 28:25), Ashlyn Bell (26th, 28:35) and Samantha Haley (29th, 29:04) in the top 30.
