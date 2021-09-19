urgent Shiloh's Isaac Prince commits to Mercer From Staff Reports Sep 19, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Shiloh's Isaac Prince (11) tackles Mountain View's Raphael Nelson (26) during Friday’s game played at Mountain View. (Photo: Craig Cappy) Craig Cappy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shiloh senior Isaac Prince committed Sunday to the Mercer University football program. Prince, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker, was a first-team All-Region 8-AAAAAA selection last season as a junior. Recommended for you +31 Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Sept. 19, 2021 Each week the Daily Post takes a snapshot of recent health scores from around the county that have been released by the Gwinnett County Health Department. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! Latest Elon Musk pledges $50 million to Inspiration4 cancer fundraiser 'We want justice,' say the family of 10 civilians killed in a US airstrike that officials now say was 'a mistake' Johns Creek Fire Chief Chris Coons reflects on his role leading the department MCLEOD: 3 tips for bringing an entrepreneurial spirit to your day job 2 injured after a military aircraft crashes in a residential area of Lake Worth, Texas 