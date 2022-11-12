ALPHARETTA — Trailing 21-0 midway through the second quarter, the Shiloh football team could have easily waved the white flag in its Class AAAAAA first-round playoff game on the road at Alpharetta Friday night.
Instead, the Generals elected to fight back and managed to trim the Raiders' lead to two points early in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t find a go-ahead score down the stretch in an eventual 28-26 loss.
The Generals matched the Raiders in touchdowns in the game with four, but a missed extra point after their first touchdown had them chasing points for the rest of the game.
Shiloh head coach Tino Ierulli said after the game that he couldn’t have been more proud of his team's effort after trailing by three touchdowns in the first half.
“We had an opportunity to win at the end and just couldn’t convert,” Ierulli said. “But I couldn’t be more proud of this group of coaches and players. Down 21-0, not one time did I see our kids on the sidelines with their heads down. They knew we were still in the fight. We just had to make adjustments and we did. We had every opportunity to win it.”
The first 10 minutes were frustrating on both sides of the ball for the Generals. Senior quarterback Jeremiah Harden was picked off twice — one deep inside Raider territory — and the defense spotted the hosts 21 points with eight minutes left in the second quarter.
From that point on, however, the Generals got into a groove on offense. Harden marched them down the field after the Raiders took a 21-0 lead and got six points back on a 3-yard touchdown run from Jamir Umuzai.
The Generals botched the extra point and trailed the Raiders 21-6 with 3:51 left in the second quarter.
With some momentum swinging back to the Generals, the defense forced a quick three-and-out, setting up another touchdown drive by Harden and the offense.
Harden connected with Myles Smith four times on the drive and capped off the drive with a beautiful 15-yard touchdown pass to Smith on third-and-13 with 40 seconds remaining in the half. The Generals elected to try a 2-point conversion hoping to cut the lead to 21-14, but failed and entered halftime trailing by nine points, 21-12.
The Generals got the ball to start the third quarter and used eight straight runs to set up a 28-yard touchdown pass from Harden to Shakeem Hopkins. The score cut Alpharetta’s lead to 21-19 with 7:26 left in the third quarter.
Looking for a stop on defense, the Generals came ever so close to getting one on Alpharetta’s ensuing possession. Nathan Kashama came up with a huge sack to set up a third-and-18 from the Shiloh 40, but after getting 14 yards back on third down, the Raiders went for it on fourth down and converted.
On the very next play, Raiders running back Jake Gil rumbled his way into the end zone to extend their lead to 28-19 with 3:21 left in the third quarter.
Looking to make it four touchdown drives in a row, the Generals pulled off a successful fake punt, then converted a fourth-and-3 to help set up a miraculous touchdown grab in the back of the end zone by George Benjamin.
Alpharetta’s Chapel Young appeared to haul in a backbreaking interception for the Raiders in the end zone, but instead had the ball ripped out of his hands as he was falling to the ground by Benjamin for a touchdown.
That cut Alpharetta’s lead to 28-26 with just over 10 minutes remaining in the game.
After failing to stop the Raiders on fourth down on their last drive, this time the Generals got one thanks to a pass breakup on fourth-and-12 by Brice Pollock. The Raiders had elected to go for it at the Shiloh 31 with just under six minutes left in the game.
With a chance to take their first lead of the game, the Generals converted a first down before running out of steam near midfield. Harden was sacked on a third-and-13 play and that forced a tough decision by Ierulli to punt the ball back to the Raiders with all three of his timeouts left.
The Generals managed to force a fourth-and-1 near midfield but the Raiders elected to go for it and this time they converted to end the game.
“We knew our offense could hang,” Ierulli said. “We saw the points that they gave up all year and we knew with the momentum our offense had that we could stand toe to toe with them. It was just a matter of our defense. We struggled this year and that used to be our strong suit for the last three years. We had a lot of young kids playing. A lot of first-year starters, but they played tough. They came through a couple of times.”
Ierulli gave a lot of credit to Harden and the offense for fighting back and very nearly pulling the upset of the Raiders in the first round. Harden finished his last game as a General 18 of 26 for 227 yards and three touchdowns.
“We have a hell of a coaching staff and we made adjustments,” Ierulli said. “Jeremiah settled in and played a hell of a game. We made great adjustments, but the one thing that has been killing us all year is special teams. It could have been going into overtime right now. We just have to get better at it.”
ALPHARETTA 28, SHILOH 26
Shiloh 0 12 7 7 – 26
Alpharetta 14 7 7 0 – 28
FIRST QUARTER
Alpharetta: Sean Wilson 22 pass from Ben Guthrie (kick) 7:06
Alpharetta: Ethan Barbour 20 pass from Guthrie (kick) 5:35
SECOND QUARTER
Alpharetta: Guthrie 10 run (kick) 8:05
Shiloh: Jamir Imuzai 3 run (failed kick) 3:51
Shiloh: Myles Smith 15 pass from Jeremiah Harden (failed 2-point conv.) :40
THIRD QUARTER
Shiloh: Shakeem Hopkins 28 pass from Harden (kick) 7:26
Alpharetta: Jake Gil 10 run (kick) 3:21
FOURTH QUARTER
Shiloh: George Benjamin 9 pass from Harden (kick) 10:18
