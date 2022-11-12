ALPHARETTA — Trailing 21-0 midway through the second quarter, the Shiloh football team could have easily waved the white flag in its Class AAAAAA first-round playoff game on the road at Alpharetta Friday night.

Instead, the Generals elected to fight back and managed to trim the Raiders' lead to two points early in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t find a go-ahead score down the stretch in an eventual 28-26 loss.

