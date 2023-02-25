Tylis_Jordan.JPG

Tylis Jordan, Shiloh

DOUGLASVILLE — The Shiloh boys basketball team's playoff run came to an end on Saturday as it fell 66-57 at Alexander in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.

After a strong first half, the Generals (15-15) weren't able to withstand the third quarter onslaught from Alexander (24-5), the No. 2-ranked team in AAAAAA.

