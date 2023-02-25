DOUGLASVILLE — The Shiloh boys basketball team's playoff run came to an end on Saturday as it fell 66-57 at Alexander in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
After a strong first half, the Generals (15-15) weren't able to withstand the third quarter onslaught from Alexander (24-5), the No. 2-ranked team in AAAAAA.
Shiloh handled the road crowd well early. It played strong defense and controlled the pace of play in the opening half. Despite not shooting the ball well, the Generals were able to maintain a small lead throughout the half. Tylis Jordan was able to pound the offensive glass and get putbacks to offset the cold shooting.
In the second quarter, the Generals were able to force a number of turnovers and get easy buckets, but continued to struggle to get in points with their halfcourt sets. The one exception was Emmanuel Okogie. Okogie penetrated the lane and either scored or created opportunities for his teammates. Jordan led the team in scoring the first half with 11 while Okogie had six along with a handful of assists. However, those strong efforts only led to a two-point lead at the half.
In the third quarter, cold shooting and turnovers doomed the Generals' chances. The half started with an Alexander score, a steal and a 3-pointer in the first half minute that gave the Cougars the lead and momentum. Alexander, the top seeded team from Region 5, continued its relentless pressure from there on and finished with an 18-point lead by the end of the third that Shiloh was unable to recover from.
The Generals mounted a late rally behind Mustapha Diane's 11 fourth-quarter points, but no one was able to get anything from behind the arc as Shiloh failed to make a 3-point shot in the game. Diane and Jordan both finished with 17 points. Okogie was the only other player in double figures with 10.
