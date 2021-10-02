Shiloh squeaks out region-opening win over Central Gwinnett

SNELLVILLE – With both football teams getting off to slow starts this season, Friday’s matchup between the Shiloh Generals and the Central Gwinnett Black Knights was important to each since it marked the opening of their Region 8-AAAAAA schedules.
The Generals fought back after trailing midway through the third quarter to defeat the Black Knights 21-14 on Friday night.
Shiloh scored the winning touchdown with only 21 seconds remaining in the game as Jeremiah Harden connected with Jamir Imuzai on an 18-yard swing pass out of the backfield.
“The swing pass was something that had worked for us all night and we felt it was the perfect time to try it one more time,” said Shiloh head coach Tino Ierulli. “I am so proud of our team. Not a lot of teams that start the season 0-4 can keep the right demeanor and attitude, but our guys certainly have. I have to give them a lot of credit for their determination.”
The game had many ebbs and flows throughout the contest.
Central Gwinnett’s defense created the first big play of the night.
After forcing the Shiloh offense to a 3 and out, the Black Knight’s Joshua Harden flew in from the left side to block the Generals' first punt of the game. Following a scramble for the ball Central Gwinnett recovered at the Shiloh 18-yard line.
From there, the Black Knights offense quickly took advantage of the Shiloh mistake. Central Gwinnett quarterback Justin Johnson executed a perfect QB draw to score the game’s first touchdown with an 18-yard run. Edward Gomes added the PAT to give the Black Knights an early 7-0 lead.
The Shiloh offense struck back on the ensuing possession.
A long completion of 26 yards from Jeremiah Harden to Myles Smith moved the ball to the Black Knight 7-yard line. Dion McDowell sprinted the final 7 yards for the Generals opening score. Erick Quiquivix converted the PAT to tie the game at 7-7.
Central Gwinnett took advantage of good field position once again before the half.
The Black Knights lined up for what appeared to be a field goal attempt of 37 yards. However, holder Justin Johnson faked the field and instead threw 20 yards to Dester Williams for the Central touchdown. The Black Knights led 14-7 at the half.
Shiloh proceeded to put together a long drive consisting only of runs by Jamir Imuzai and McDowell. McDowell eventually scooted around the right corner with a 9-yard TD run midway through the third quarter. The game was tied once again, this time at 14-14 with 7:45 remaining in the quarter.
Shiloh took possession for the last time with only minutes remaining in the game.
Following a huge 25-yard pass from Harden to Xavier Wright, the Generals moved to the Black Knight 15. From there, Shiloh proceeded to score the go ahead TD with only 21 seconds remaining.
“The win tonight was really big for us, it got our region schedule off to a great start," Ierulli said. "We play Winder-Barrow next week, so we need to keep the momentum going.”
Shiloh 21, Central Gwinnett 14
Central Gwinnett 7 7 0 0 - 14
Shiloh 7 0 7 7 - 21
FIRST QUARTER
Central Gwinnett: Justin Johnson 18 run (Edward Gomes kick) 7:53
Shiloh: Dion McDowell 7 run (Erick Quiquivix kick) (1:26
SECOND QUARTER
Central Gwinnett: Dester Williams 20 pass from Justin Johnson (Gomes kick) 3:33
THIRD QUARTER
Shiloh: McDowell 9 run (Quiquivix kick ) 7:45
FOURTH QUARTER
Shiloh: Jamir Imuzai 18 pass from Harden (Quiquivix kick)
