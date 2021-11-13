But the pass left Buccaneers quarterback Tyler McGuire’s hand, soared down the left side of the field and landed on the turf.
With that, Allatoona’s 15-game home playoff winning streak was over in a 19-14 loss to Shiloh in the Class AAAAAA state playoffs opening road at Cobb EMC/Buccaneer Stadium.
“They physically beat us on both sides of the ball,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “That’s what it was. It was a physical football team that was more physical than we were and we were not able to match it.”
Allatoona (6-4) had its most difficulty stopping Shiloh sophomore Jamir Imuzai, who ran for 195 yards on 25 carries.
The Generals (5-6) ran for 257 yards to Allatoona’s 81 as the Buccaneers’ six-game winning streak came to an end.
“The offensive line wasn’t able to establish a run game and we weren’t able to stop the run at all,” Varner said. “We were beat on both sides.”
Shiloh never trailed in the game, scoring first on a 1-yard dive from quarterback Jeremiah Harden before Dion McDowell broke a tie with a 5-yard touchdown run with 9 minutes left in the first half as the Generals never trailed again.
Jayden Ponder had 56 yards on 16 carries and both of the Buccaneers’ scores, on 11- and 17-yard runs.
But it was methodical late drives by Shiloh that were able to put the game away, giving Allatoona just 12 seconds and most of the field to go in its last-ditch effort to complete a comeback.
