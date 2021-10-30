SUGAR HILL — Shiloh and Lanier’s football teams each made their fair share of mistakes on a wet grass field, but in the end, it was the Generals who were able to overcome them, taking a key 18-0 road win on Friday night.
Both teams were tied in the Region 8-AAAAAA standings heading into Friday night’s game. With the victory, Shiloh pulled ahead of Lanier, upping its region record to 3-2. The Longhorns fell to 2-3.
“I think our defense played great again,” Shiloh coach Tino Ierulli said. “The offense put up three touchdowns, which is exactly what they needed. We're finally starting to get into a rhythm with our offense and that's obviously what we need right now.”
Both offenses were mostly ineffective in the first quarter, though. Lanier had a prime chance for an early score when Shiloh mishandled a punt to end its first drive. That set the Longhorns up at the Generals’ 8-yard line, but penalties backed them up behind the 20. Lanier settled for a 40-yard field goal attempt, which fell short.
The penalties were a thorn in the Longhorns’ side for the entire night. In the fourth, a blindside block infraction nullified what would have been Lanier’s only score, a long kickoff return down the sideline from Tywan Royal.
“I told our guys that points were going to be at a premium,” Lanier coach David Willingham said. “They’re very good defensively, very tough. We knew we couldn't make mistakes. They minimized their mistakes and we had a bunch of them.
“I don't think we had an offensive drive where we didn't have a penalty. We had a lot of procedural penalties, which you don't feel like you should have in Game 9.”
The Generals’ offense showed some flashes of success early, but special teams woes continued throughout the game. Lanier was able to force a bad punt on Shiloh’s next drive, and a bad snap gave the Longhorns another chance at Shiloh’s 10, but they could not take advantage of the Generals’ errors.
Lanier did not get a first down until early in the second quarter, with running back Bryan Williams rushing past the sticks. The progress was short lived, however, with Shiloh’s Ryan Green picking off Lanier quarterback Carson Thomas, putting the ball at the Longhorn 39. Shiloh took advantage of that mistake, scoring the game’s first points with a 3-yard run from Jamir Imuzai. The PAT was blocked, leading to a 6-0 Shiloh lead with 8:36 left in the first half.
“Those missed extra points can cost you in close ballgames,” Ierulli said. “I was really nervous about that after we were up 12-0. They've got a great quarterback and you just worry about them making big plays and catching right back up. We definitely need to clean up special teams — that’s been our Achilles heel all season.”
The Longhorns’ offense continued to stall, and after a Lanier punt with six minutes left in the half, Shiloh’s Myles Smith put together the first of a few good returns down the sideline to the 1. George Benjamin did the rest with a 1-yard touchdown run, and even after a missed 2-point attempt, Shiloh held the two-score lead heading into the half.
Shiloh put the game away with their final touchdown with 3:27 to play, with Dion McDowell scoring on an end around. Again, the PAT was no good, leading to the 18-point lead that the Generals ultimately held for the win.
Lanier’s Matthew Laughlin and Shiloh’s Marquise Hunter each came away with second-half interceptions. While the Generals defense was stout and it was able to win the turnover battle, Ierulli credited his offensive line for what his team was able to do.
“The blocking up front was much better than it had been, and that's a testament to our offensive line coach working with our kids all week and trying to correct mistakes,” he said. Overall, I was proud of how they played an entire four quarters hard.”
