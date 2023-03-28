SUWANEE — There were some familiar faces and plenty of new ones — all grinning — as the Shiloh boys track and field team struck a familiar pose Monday night at Peachtree Ridge.

The Generals stacked athletes and coaches on the podium for a post-race photo with the Gwinnett County championship trophy for the second straight season and third time in the past five seasons, riding their depth to a total of 124 points to finish ahead of talented Buford, which scored 96.5 and toppled a pair of relay records on the meet’s final day.

