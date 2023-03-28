SUWANEE — There were some familiar faces and plenty of new ones — all grinning — as the Shiloh boys track and field team struck a familiar pose Monday night at Peachtree Ridge.
The Generals stacked athletes and coaches on the podium for a post-race photo with the Gwinnett County championship trophy for the second straight season and third time in the past five seasons, riding their depth to a total of 124 points to finish ahead of talented Buford, which scored 96.5 and toppled a pair of relay records on the meet’s final day.
Grayson was a distant third at 62, edging out Brookwood (61), Mill Creek (61) and Parkview (60).
The biggest trophy again went to Shiloh, which won three county titles in boys track and field in its first 30 years of existence, but has matched that number in the last five seasons. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 county meet, costing the Generals another chance to add to their recent haul.
“They’re excited. We worked them really hard. We’ve had some injuries and stuff lately, so it’s good to come out here at the end of March and do this,” Shiloh coach Devin Jones said. “We run pretty heavy in March. We’re just glad to be able to come out and repeat as county champions. If you compete well at county, you know you’re in a pretty good position for state. We’ve got a lot of returning kids. It’s a testament to my coaching staff and their hard work, keeping the kids healthy and getting them through the heavy March period. It was a full team effort, all the coaches and all the athletes stepped up.”
Depth and scoring in all disciplines were keys to the team title for Shiloh, which had one individual champion in the running finals, Bryce Southerland in the 110-meter hurdles (14.07 seconds). He was followed closely in that event by teammates George Benjamin (second, 14.12) and Eric Barker (fourth, 15.20). The Generals racked up major points in the hurdles as Benjamin (second, 38.16) and Barker (third, 38.42) both placed high in the 300 hurdles.
Barker won the high jump title in Saturday’s opening day of competition at 6 feet, 6 1/2 inches, a school record, and Shiloh’s 800 relay took first at 1:26.82 with the foursome of Sherman Lattimore, Sanaljay Bentley, Zion Atkinson and Azwan Nembhard-Belcher. Nembhard-Belcher added a second-place finish in the long jump (22-3 1/2).
“It’s a good midseason point to see where you stand against really good competition,” Jones said of the county championship. “I call the Gwinnett County meet the SEC meet of Georgia. With 20-plus teams, you’ve really got to run a state-leading time in order to win as a team. You’ve got to have all event areas and be able to score across the board, not just one discipline. That’s something we really pride ourselves on. My coaches work really hard to keep developing kids in every event area.”
Shiloh needed it to hold off Buford and its historic effort.
The Wolves’ 400 relay posted a dazzling time of 40.74 seconds, breaking its own meet record from prelims and lowering the all-time county record that was set at 40.93 in 2016 by Grayson. Jordan Allen, K.J. Bolden, Osiris Gilbert and Devin Williams ran on the dominant relay.
Buford then closed the meet with a time of 3:13.24 — breaking a meet record of 3:17.00 set in 2012 by Brookwood — in the 1,600 relay with the foursome of Ethan Ervin, Bolden, Williams and Ervin Pearson.
Williams won both the 100 (10.68) and the 200 (21.43), and teammate Jeremiah Colbert was second in both (10.70 in the 100 and 21.59 in the 200). Pearson was the county champion in the 400 at 47.30.
Brookwood had two county champions Monday, Bryce Dopson in the 300 hurdles and Charlie Thomas in the 3,200. Dopson broke his own meet record from prelims with a time of 37.16, while Thomas squeaked out a win in 9:34.15, just ahead of Mill Creek’s Luke Kalarickal (9:34.40) and Collins Hill’s Jameson Pifer (9:34.55). Pifer, a freshman, won the 1,600 Saturday in 4:24.84.
Dacula got a victory from Chance Jones in the 800 at 1:53.72, and Parkview had three individual champions, all in Saturday’s field events — Joshua Haynes in the shot put (51-3), Caleb Hamilton in the discus (139-10) and Elijah Jenkins in the long jump (22-4 1/4).
Archer’s 3,200 relay of Braylen Brooks, Austin Anderson, Steven McCartney and Conner Robbins took first in the 3,200 relay in a meet-record time of 8:03.60, and Hebron Christian’s Owen Anderson was first in the pole vault at 14-6 1/4.
Recommended for you
Scenes from the Gwinnett County Senior All-Star Basketball Games on March 27, 2023. (Photos: Nicole Seitz) Click for more.PHOTOS: Gwinnett County Senior All-Star Boys Basketball Game
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.