Shiloh Generals (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Tino Ierulli
Record: 1-3, 0-0 region
Last week: Lost to Westlake 50-35
Central Gwinnett Black Knights (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Jason Thompson
Record: 1-4, 0-1 region
Last week: Lost to Buford 51-0
Both defenses are hopeful of better performances after giving up 50 points last week. Central Gwinnett’s defense played better Sept. 18 in a 21-0 loss to South Gwinnett (4-1), but the unit has surrendered 103 points in its last two games, losses to Buford and South Forsyth. Moses Pryor (nine tackles), Jayoland Threat (eight tackles) and Kazon Peters (five tackles, one for loss) played hard despite the loss to Buford.
Central’s offense also hit a rough patch last week, getting shut out by a talented Buford defense.
Scoring points has been an issue at times for Shiloh, but it put up enough to win against Westlake. Christion Barker fueled the Generals’ attack with 10 rushes for 93 yards and three scores, in addition to accounting for two turnovers on defense with an interception and a fumble recovery. Ahmad Edwards (15 tackles, three for losses, two sacks) and Marquis Hepburn (11 tackles, three pass breakups, one interception) also were bright spots on defense for Shiloh, which begins region play Friday.
It's a new region for both Central and Shiloh, who both dropped down from Class AAAAAAA to AAAAAA in reclassification.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Central won 26-14 in 2015
Location: Central Gwinnett Black Knights
