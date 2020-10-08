Westlake Lions (4-AAAAAA)
Coach: Bobby May
Record: 2-1
Last week: Lost to Hillgrove 42-21
Shiloh Generals (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Tino Ierulli
Record: 1-2
Last week: Lost to South Gwinnett 20-13
Shiloh is looking to bounce back after a close loss to rival South Gwinnett last Friday. Quarterback Sterling Knowles (182 passing yards, two touchdowns) connected with playmaker Antonio Meeks for what would have been a game-tying score with under a minute remaining, but a holding penalty negated the score and handed the Generals a tough loss.
There were positives in the defeat from an offense that had struggled to put up points in the first two games. Meeks continued to be a spark with six catches for 111 yards and two scores.
“He’s just a playmaker,” Ierulli said of Meeks. “He did everything in his power to give us a spark, which he did. We played a lot better in this game than in the first two games.”
Meanwhile, the Shiloh defense maintained its early-season success. Leading the way last week defensively was Ryan Green, who 11 tackles (one for loss), a sack and two quarterback hurries.
Westlake won its first two games against Creekside (27-7) and Johns Creek (21-7) before falling at Hillgrove last week.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Westlake won 66-6 in 2017
Location: Shiloh High School
