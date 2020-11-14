SNELLVILLE — Shiloh's football players left Friday night's Region 8-AAAAAA elimination game with Lanier feeling pure joy.
Antonio Meeks sprinted around left end in overtime to seal the victory and give the Generals (3-6, 2-3 region) a 20-17, comeback win over the visiting Longhorns.
Lanier had the ball first in overtime, but was unable to take advantage of a Shiloh penalty, and had to eventually settle for a 25-yard field by Mason Mancilla.
Shiloh then took advantage of its overtime possession. A run of 14 yards by Meeks put the Generals on the 1-yard line and then he carried it over on the next play to give the Generals the win.
"To be down 14-0 at the half and fight back the way we did tonight says so much about the heart of our kids” Shiloh head coach Tino Ierulli said. “Penalties really hurt in the game as we had three TDs called back. But you just have to give it to the kids for playing through the mistakes and never giving up.”
Lanier took the opening kick from the Shiloh and methodically moved down the field. Quarterback Andrew Blackford completed passes of 22 and 10 yards to Reese Scott and a 10 yards to Carson Thomas to keep the drive alive.
On second and goal, Thomas kept the ball and scooted three yards around the left side for the Longhorns' first score. Mancilla booted the PAT and Lanier took an early 7-0 lead at the 7:20 mark of the first quarter.
The Generals drove down the field on their opening possession, converting key third conversions along the way behind the running of Meeks and Christion Barker. The drive was halted and the Generals had a 33-yard field goal blocked by the Longhorns. Lanier's Iajah Phillips picked up the blocked kick and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown. Mancilla added the PAT to increase the Lanier lead to 14-0 with 11:48 remaining in the second quarter.
The Generals came out in the third quarter playing with an edge.
“I told the kids during halftime that our season was on the line and the second half would have a huge impact on our playoff hopes,” said Ierulli.
Shiloh took the second half kickoff and proceeded to change the momentum of the game.
The Generals discovered some open lanes in the middle of the Lanier defense. Meeks and Robert Shumake gashed the Longhorn for big gains. Meeks covered the final 10 yards for the first Shiloh score of the night. Erick Quiquivix added the PAT to cut the Lanier to 14-7 with 9:14 left in the third quarter.
A miscue by the Longhorn punting team quickly gave the Generals great field position at the Longhorn 40-yard line midway through the third quarter. Shumake crashed into the end zone on a 13-yard TD run to capitalize on the Lanier mistake. Quiquivix then tied the game with his PAT at 14-14 with 2:50 remaining in the quarter.
Both teams wasted scoring opportunities during the fourth quarter, so the game headed to overtime.
“This was a really big win for us in the playoff picture," Ierulli said. "We finish our season against Habersham Central in a game which will decide the final playoff spot for Region 8 AAAAAA.”
Shiloh 20, Lanier 17 (OT)
Lanier 7 7 0 0 3 - 17
Shiloh 0 0 14 0 6 - 20
FIRST QUARTER
Lanier: Carson Thomas 3 run (Mason Mancilla kick) 7:20
SECOND QUARTER
Lanier: Iajah Phillips 75 blocked FG return (Mancilla kick) 11:49
THIRD QUARTER
Shiloh: Antonio Meeks 10 run (Erick Quiquivix kick) 9:14
Shiloh: Robert Shumake 13 run (Quiquivix kick) 2:50
FOURTH QUARTER
None
OVERTIME
Lanier: Mancilla 25 FG
Shiloh: Meeks 1 run
