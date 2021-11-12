An 0-4 start in non-region play — including three heartbreaking losses — didn’t derail the Shiloh football team. Instead, it went 4-2 in Region 8-AAAAAA play and returned to the state playoffs for the second time in three seasons under head coach Tino Ierulli. Before Ierulli was hired, Shiloh’s last state playoff trip was in 2003.
The Generals, coming off back-to-back road wins over Lanier and Habersham Central, found some offense last Friday. They scored 43 in a win over Habersham — more than they had scored in the previous four games combined (34).
Jamir Imuzai rushed 21 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns, and J’Shaun Stroud had 12 carries for 32 yards and two scores. Jeremiah Harden (123 passing yards, TD), Xavier Wright (two catches, 64 yards, TD) and Christion Barker (two catches, 33 yards, 80-yard kickoff return TD) also provided sparks with the ball in their hands.
Shiloh’s defense, which posted two shutouts in region play, was led last week by Isaac Prince (15 tackles, two for losses, two QB hurries), Ryan Green (12 tackles, two for losses, one sack, two QB hurries, one pass defended), Damon Gaskin (seven tackles, three for losses, two sacks), Lorenzo Moore (eight tackles, two for losses, two QB hurries), Mandjou Berte (seven tackles, one for loss, one sack) and Joshua Robinson (four tackles, one for loss, one sack).
Allatoona, Shiloh’s first-round opponent Saturday, started 0-3 before winning six in a row. Only a 22-21 loss to Kennesaw Mountain on Sept. 3 kept the Buccaneers from a region championship. Heading into 2021, they had won 11 or more games six times in a 10-year span, highlighted by a 14-1 state championship team in 2015.
