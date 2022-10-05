While most Gwinnett County Public Schools football teams are off for Fall Break, Shiloh faces an important Region 8-AAAAAA game against fellow playoff contender Jackson County.
Jackson started 1-4 — two of the losses were close games with Class AAAAAAA Gwinnett schools Central Gwinnett (17-13) and Mountain View (24-17) — but has won back-to-back games in region play over Apalachee and Habersham Central. Shiloh dominated Apalachee last week 55-7, rebounding from a heartbreaking, 42-34 loss at North Forsyth the previous week. If the Generals didn’t give up a late lead to North Forsyth, they would be 2-0 in the region and atop the standings.
Quarterback Jeremiah Harden has sparked the offensive lately, throwing for 1,048 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushing for two more scores. Nazir Griffin also has been an important playmaker with 26 catches for 334 yards and five TDs along with rushing seven times for 102 yards and two more TDs. Myles Smith has 21 catches for 223 yards and two TDs.
Shiloh’s top performers on defense have included Andrew Reaves (41 tackles, four for losses, one interception), Ajai Cummings (38 tackles, three for losses), Brice Pollock (31 tackles, two for losses, two interceptions), Mandjou Berte (30 tackles, seven for losses, five quarterback hurries) and Eric Barker (24 tackles, two interceptions).
