Lanier’s football team clinched a state playoff berth out of Region 8-AAAAAA with last week’s win over Jackson County — its second straight win — and Shiloh hopes to join the Longhorns in the postseason with a win Friday night.
The Generals had their own two-game winning streak going until it ran into region co-leader Gainesville last Friday. Despite that loss, they still sit in a good position with remaining games with Lanier and Habersham Central (0-4 in the region).
Shiloh quarterback Jeremiah Harden is having a big senior season, throwing for 1,462 yards and 18 touchdowns. Both Myles Smith (31-356-4) and Nazir Griffin (34-376-6) have topped the 30-catch mark. Andrew Reaves (team-high 56 tackles), Ajai Cummings (49 tackles), Brice Pollock (43 tackles, two interceptions) and Mandjou Berte (43 tackles, 10 for losses) have been among the Generals’ top defensive performers.
Lanier enters the matchup on a high after back-to-back wins over Apalachee and Jackson County. The most recent win, on the road, was a playoff-clinching victory that again featured a good performance by the rushing attack. Kaden Beard had 17 carries for 93 yards, and Chase Jameson scored all three Lanier TDs, rushing for 45 yards on nine carries and catching five passes for 82 yards. Preston Ratliff was an efficient 8 of 10 passing for 110 yards, while Rylan Haight (94 percent blocking grade, 14 pancake blocks) and Ben Claypole (93 percent blocking grade, six pancake blocks) led a strong showing by the offensive front.
Lanier’s defense was paced last week by Josh Gallagher (six tackles, three for losses, one pass breakup), Ryan Jean (eight tackles, one for loss, two forced fumbles), Gabe Falade (three tackles, four QB hurries, one sack) and Joel Parrish (two sacks, one tackle for loss).
