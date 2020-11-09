Aug 27, 2020; San Diego, California, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Shed Long Jr. (4) and Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis (R) celebrate on the field after defeating the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 6, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis (1) runs the bases after hitting a solo-home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 7, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis (1) slides to score a run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 7, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3, left) celebrates with center fielder Kyle Lewis (1) following a 6-3 victory against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis (1) catches a would-be grand slam home run during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 14, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis (1) reacts after catching a would-be grand slam home run during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 21, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis (1) stands in the dugout during the second inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners CEO Kevin Mather, left, majority owner John Stanton, second from left, and general manager Jerry Dipoto, right, pose for a photo with center fielder Kyle Lewis (1) after he was presented with the Seattle chapter of the Baseball Writers of America team MVP award before a game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 6, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 3, 2020; Seattle, Washington, United States; Seattle Mariners right fielder Kyle Lewis (right) and first baseman Evan White (left) talk during stretches before practice at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis (1) leaves the dugout before the start of the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis (1) hits a double against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis (1) celebrates following a 7-4 victory against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 5, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis (1) hits an RBI-single against the Texas Rangers during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis (1) stands in the dugout during a Sept. 21 game against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park.
Joe Nicholson/USA Today Sports
Shiloh grad Kyle Lewis’ breakout season made him the unanimous winner of the American League Rookie of the Year award.
The Seattle Mariners outfielder hit .262 with 11 home runs and 28 RBIs in 58 games, and led MLB rookies with 37 runs, 90 total bases and a .364 on-base percentage. He also led AL rookies with 34 walks, his 11 home runs were tied for most in the league and he was an impact player defensively in center field.
Peachtree Ridge grad Jared Walsh, who plays for the Angels, finished seventh in the AL Rookie of the Year voting. He received one second-place vote and one third-place vote.
“It’s enormous, as far as I’ve come,” Lewis said on the MLB Network after he received the award from 1982 AL Rookie of the Year Cal Ripken Jr. “I get emotional thinking about it.”
Lewis, 25, is the 12th player to win the AL Rookie of the Year unanimously, joining Carlton Fisk, Mark McGwire, Sandy Alomar Jr., Tim Salmon, Derek Jeter, Nomar Garciaparra, Evan Longoria, Mike Trout, Jose Abreu, Aaron Judge and Yordan Alvarez. He is the Mariners’ first rookie of the year since Ichiro Suzuki in 2001.
When Brewers pitcher Devin Williams won the National League Rookie of the Year, it made Williams and Lewis the first pair of Black players to sweep the MLB rookie awards since Dwight Gooden and Alvin Davis in 1984.
Seattle took the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Lewis in the first round (11th overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft after a standout career at Mercer.
He fought back from a serious knee injury his rookie year in the minors in 2016, and rose steadily until he reached the majors at the end of the 2019 season. He had a strong finish last year and built on it this year when he led the Mariners in batting average, home runs, runs and walks — he is the first rookie to lead his team in all of those categories since Mark McGwire of the A’s in 1987.
“I give a lot of credit to the organization and staff with the Mariners, helping me mentally and my family as well,” he said. “It was just slowing it down and trying to take it day by day. I’m still working on that, still learning that, but that’s ultimately what it was. When I was young and coming back from injury, I was trying to get everything back in one day and kind of rushing and pressing, speeding myself up. I just give a lot of credit to the staff of the Mariners for helping me out a lot with that.”
Lewis is the most decorated student-athlete in Mercer history. In June 2016, he won the Golden Spikes Award, given annually to the top amateur baseball player in the country. He also became the highest pick in Mercer and Southern Conference history when he was selected 11th overall by the Mariners in the MLB Draft.
In his final year at Mercer, he led the Bears to their second-consecutive SoCon regular-season title and a seventh straight season with at least 35 wins. In addition to his 20 homers and 72 RBIs, he ranked in the top-five nationally in walks (66), on-base percentage (.535) and runs (70) and in the top-15 nationally in batting average (.395). These numbers earned him recognition as a consensus All-America first-team selection, Baseball America National Player of the Year, American Baseball Coaches Association Player of the Year and Dick Howser Trophy semifinalist. He was also named the SoCon Player of the Year for the second straight season.
“We are extremely proud and happy for Kyle,” Mercer head coach Craig Gibson said in a school release announced Lewis' AL Rookie of the Year award. “His contributions were a pivotal part of the Mariners success this season, and it has been a joy to watch. Kyle is an outstanding baseball player and even a better person. He is a great representative of Mercer, and I am glad to see him having success in the MLB. He is just starting to scratch the surface of his potential.”
