Georgia softball grad Megan Wiggins, a Shiloh grad, is set to compete in the inaugural season of Athletes Unlimited softball, beginning Saturday, Aug. 29 at Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Chicago.
Athletes Unlimited is a network of new professional sports leagues where athletes compete in fantasy-inspired games. All athletes are drafted and play and compete according to a point system that includes team performance, individual stats and game MVPs. Teams will change weekly and every play is an opportunity to win. The top four players each week will become the team captains for the next week.
For week one, Wiggins was drafted to the Gold Team, captained by former Michigan Wolverine Haylie Wagner. Wiggins wore the Red and Black from 2008-2011. The All-America outfielder helped guide the Bulldogs to back-to-back Women’s College World Series appearances in 2009 and 2010.
Wiggins was drafted by the Chicago Bandits in the second round of the National Pro Fastpitch Draft in 2011 and has played professionally in the league since. She is a seven-time All-NPF Team selection and was named bot the NPF Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year in 2013. She is a three-time home run champion of the league as well (2012, 2013, 2018), and is a Gwinnett County Sports Hall of Fame inductee.
The first game of the season will be Saturday, Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. Wiggins and the Gold Team take on the Blue Team at 4 p.m. Both games can be watched on ESPN2.
