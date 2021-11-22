Mar 7, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Seattle Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis reacts as he celebrates robbing a home run against the Los Angeles Angels during a Spring Training game at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis (1) walks to the dugout following pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Dodgers at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
May 28, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Kyle Lewis (1) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
May 30, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis (1) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports
Shiloh grad Kyle Lewis, a Seattle Mariners outfielder, will be the keynote speaker at Mercer University’s First Pitch Classic on Feb. 3 at the school’s Hawkins Arena.
The event, a fundraiser for the Mercer baseball program, features a 5:30 p.m. autograph session, followed by a 7 p.m. dinner. For reservations or more information, email firstpitchclassic@mercer.edu.
Lewis, the 2020 American League Rookie of the Year, is the most decorated student-athlete in Mercer history. He won the 2016 Golden Spikes Award as the top amateur baseball player in the country, and was drafted in the first round of the MLB Draft at No. 11 overall, making him the highest player drafted in Southern Conference history.
In his final college season, Lewis hit .395 with 20 home runs, 72 RBIs, 66 walks, 70 runs and a .535 on-base percentage. The two-time SoCon Player of the Year was a first-team All-American and the Baseball America and American Baseball Coaches Association National Player of the Year.
