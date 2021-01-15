SNELLVILLE — Kyle Lewis said his fondest memories of his time on the Shiloh High School baseball team were during the squad’s state tournament run in 2012. Lewis was a junior when Shiloh took Mill Creek High School to a winner-take-all Game 3 in the first round of the state playoffs before Shiloh’s season ended.
“We always had to fight our way up in a tough region, so that was a big moment,” he said.
On Friday night, though, Lewis was beaming remembering the packed gyms he played in front of as a shooting guard on the Shiloh basketball team.
“Basketball was insane,” Lewis said. “I remember rivalry games against South Gwinnett. There was nothing like a South Gwinnett game.”
Lewis stood on that court again, this time next to his former baseball coach Reggie Ingram, who presented him with a framed Shiloh baseball jersey embroidered with his former No. 22. Lewis’ alma mater retired his baseball jersey a few months after Lewis took Major League Baseball by storm during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and earned American League Rookie of the Year honors.
The stud center fielder for the Seattle Mariners hardly sniffed the outfield during games at Shiloh. The lanky high schooler spent most of his time scooping infielders' throws at first base.
Ingram said Lewis didn’t debut as a varsity starter at Shiloh, but worked his way up through the junior varsity ranks on a team with a foundation of older players. It was apparent, though, that Lewis was a varsity starter in the making, Ingram said.
Beyond his athletic ability, the clearest signal that Lewis was destined for success on the baseball field was his attitude, Ingram said.
“His biggest thing is always trying to get an advantage,” Ingram said. “What’s kept him ahead of everything is he is a perfectionist. Everything has to feel right, work right, or he feels like he’s not doing his best.”
Perfectionism is paying off for Lewis, whose trophy case also includes a Golden Spikes Award for his breakout final season at Mercer University. There was a time, though, when Lewis’ path to Major League Baseball wasn’t as clear. A torn ACL ended Lewis’ debut professional season in Class A in 2016, approximately one month after the Seattle Mariners selected him No. 11 overall.
Lewis said he’s cherished his recent accolades more because of the rehab process that cost him nearly a year of development time in the minor leagues.
“Just having to fight through and get to the point where I was an impact player again, and I feel like I was able to accomplish that,” he said.
Ingram said, knowing his former player’s determination, Lewis’ perfectionism played into his speedy recovery.
“Whatever he does, he’s going to do it 100 percent,” Ingram said. “Every exercise they give him, he’s going to do it to perfection. That’s just the guy he is.”
Lewis may have big-league talent, but his success and awards haven’t cultivated a “big-league” attitude in the former Shiloh standout. Lewis lives in Georgia during the offseason and works out at Shiloh regularly. Lewis called Ingram his hitting coach and Ingram said his current players are able to pick a professional's brain and see his legendary work ethic in person.
“Those kids today have access to him,” Ingram said. “He’s at the field twice a week.”
For Lewis, mentorship is a way to pay it forward.
“I’m just grateful to them for recognizing me, and I’m just trying to make an impact,” Lewis said.
The past year for Lewis couldn’t have been scripted more poetically. But Lewis isn’t an actor, and this isn’t a movie. And if the awards aren’t enough proof of his talent, he’s doing whatever it takes to follow up his breakout 2020 season with a convincing 2021 campaign.
“It’s cool to be rewarded when you try to be genuine about it and do the best you can,” Lewis said.
