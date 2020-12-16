Shiloh grad Kolby Wyatt, who just finished four years of football with the Georgia Bulldogs, signed with Hawaii as a graduate transfer.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end played just one season of football at Shiloh, where he played basketball, but Georgia coaches liked his potential and extended a preferred walk-on spot. He was a defensive lineman at Georgia before switching to tight end in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.