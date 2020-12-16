081920_AJW_FB_Practice_25.JPG

Georgia tight end Kolby Wyatt (82) during the Bulldogs’ practice session in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

 Tony Walsh

Shiloh grad Kolby Wyatt, who just finished four years of football with the Georgia Bulldogs, signed with Hawaii as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end played just one season of football at Shiloh, where he played basketball, but Georgia coaches liked his potential and extended a preferred walk-on spot. He was a defensive lineman at Georgia before switching to tight end in 2019.

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

More Sports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.