While NBA players have backed out of the upcoming FIBA World Cup regularly in recent days, one Gwinnett product pledged this week that he will play in the event.
Shiloh grad Josh Okogie, fresh off his rookie season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, announced on social media that he will represent Nigeria in the competition, which begins Aug. 31 in China. The former Georgia Tech standout was born in Lagos, Nigeria.
“It is with great pride that I want to announce that I will be representing my country, Nigeria, in the World Cup this year in China!” Okogie sent out in a Tweet.
Okogie, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged 7.7 points and 2.9 rebounds in 23.7 minutes last season as a rookie.
USA Basketball hasn’t had the same luck as Nigeria with its top players as Anthony Davis, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Kevin Love and DeMar Derozan among others have pulled out of the tournament.