Former Georgia Tech diver Jacob Tzegaegbe, a Shiloh grad, represented the Yellow Jackets on the Georgia Tech Alumni Association’s inaugural 40 Under 40 class announced Wednesday.
More than 250 individuals were nominated for the class of distinguished honorees who have innovated industries and positively impacted communities across the globe.
Tzegaegbe, a letter-winner in 2008 and 2009, was named an honorable mention CSCAA Scholar All-America and All-ACC Academic Team member before earning a degree in civil engineering in 2011. He also served as the senior class president, president/CEO of the Student Foundation Board of Trustees and was voted Mr. Georgia Tech in 2011.
Tzegaegbe is currently the City of Atlanta’s Senior Transportation Policy Advisor, working to address Atlanta’s infrastructure needs and streamlining the city’s transportation needs.
