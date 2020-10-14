In his first college football game, Shiloh grad Isaac Dowling was a major force for Mercer in its narrow 34-28 loss to Jacksonville State.
Dowling, a linebacker, made a game-high 15 tackles in the Bears’ season opener. It was his first action since his 2019 high school season was cut short by injury — he earned the 2019 Cecil Morris Award from the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett as an all-county caliber player whose season was ended prematurely by injury.
Archer grad Solomon Zubairu had a fumble recovery for Mercer that led to a touchdown. The defensive lineman had four tackles (one for loss) and 1/2 of a sack.
