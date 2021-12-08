In the hours before his official induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, David Pollack made it clear that while he might stand alone at the podium or the 20-yard line, behind him stands a support group that has steadily grown its membership throughout his life.
The much-decorated Pollack, who prepped at Gwinnett’s Shiloh High School and earned his greatest acclaim in the early years of this century as the all-world defensive end for some of Mark Richt’s best Georgia football teams, was welcomed into the prestigious hall of fame on Tuesday, and just before his induction he reflected on those who have helped him along his path.
“(Being inducted) means more to me being here because of my family,” said Pollack in a recorded interview provided by the University of Georgia Sports Communication Department. “I don’t love the personal attention or personal awards, but I got a good opportunity to bring my mom and my daddy and tell them how much they mean to me, and I got a chance to call a lot of people and say, ‘Look, this doesn’t happen without you.’ So it was cool from that aspect because I got to tell a lot of people thank you.”
Pollack — who will celebrate his 40th birthday in June — started with his father Norm, who he said coached him in football from the age of 6 until he went into the eighth grade.
“He taught me football and taught me how to love football,” said Pollack the younger. “And he never put me in camps and never made me do all kinds of stuff. He just loved the game and let me play.”
The first-team All-America pick in 2002 and 2004 (who was named the 2002 SEC Player of the Year and the 2004 SEC Defensive Player of the Year), also pointed to a number of football mentors, including Ed Shaddix, Bob Krieger and Charlie Jordan — coaches from his Shiloh days — and Richt and Jon Fabris from his award-winning days at Georgia.
“You don’t make it where you’re at without them,” said Pollack, best known these days for sharing his college-football expertise on ESPN. “They teach you how to work, how to be a man, they teach you what’s important because you don’t have a clue in high school or in college. You’re just messing everything up along the way like everybody else.”
Pollack, whose promising professional career was cut short by a serious neck injury, said that his fondest memory as a Bulldog didn’t involve an isolated individual performance but he instead pointed to the team’s combined effort in 2002 as the thought that will always stay with him.
“Winning an SEC championship for the first time in 20 years was awesome,” he said, conjuring up memories of the Bulldogs’ 13-1 record and their victory over Arkansas in the SEC Championship game. “To bring that pride back. I wish we had a college football playoff (then) because we finished No. 3 in the country and that would have been a lot of fun, to play for the national championship. We had a good season."
A resident of nearby Oconee County — where he pulls hard for the North Oconee Titans football team and coaches rec sports — Pollack said when he speaks to groups of young athletes, he tells them that there is little in the world of sports that will outlast hard work.
“I tell people all the time when I go speak to kids is that I was recruited as a fullback (and) everybody got hurt at defensive tackle my freshman year,” he said. “So I moved to defensive tackle my freshman year. And in the spring, everybody went to the NFL. I’d never played defensive end a day in my life and I moved to defensive end my sophomore year.
“So I always tell people it doesn’t matter where you play; work hard and good things will happen. I played three positions in six months on campus. It was definitely kind of crazy to go from here to here to here.”
