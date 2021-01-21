Shiloh grad Elijah Berry committed Thursday to the Oklahoma State University men’s track and field program.
Since high school, Berry has been an All-American runner at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa. He was the Daily Post’s 2019 Boys Runner of the Year after scoring a meet-high 28 points in the Generals’ run to the state championship. He won state in the 800-meter run and was third in the 400 as a senior.
