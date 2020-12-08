Shiloh grad Cameron Sample has been invited to the prestigious Reese’s Senior Bowl, an annual showcase week for players who are top NFL Draft prospects.
The Senior Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 30 in Mobile, Ala.
Sample, a senior defensive end at Tulane, has 51 tackles (7 1/2 for losses) and five sacks this season. He had three solo tackles (one for loss) and a sack in last week’s game with Memphis. According to Pro Football Focus College, he is the most valuable defensive lineman in college football for PFF Wins Above Average.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder has started four seasons with the Green Wave, and has 162 career tackles (22 for losses) with 11 1/2 sacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.