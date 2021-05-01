Day 3 of the NFL Draft barely got going Saturday when Shiloh grad Cameron Sample came off the board.
The defensive end from Tulane was selected with the sixth pick of the fourth round (No. 111 overall) by the Cincinnati Bengals. He became the third Gwinnett player drafted this year, joining Greater Atlanta Christian’s Davis Mills (third round, Houston Texans) and Wesleyan’s Tommy Tremble (third round, Carolina Panthers).
“It’s an indescribable feeling,” Sample said. “It’s a true blessing to be in this situation. You just think about all the hard work and long days you put into this and then to get that call, knowing you’ve finally achieved your dreams, it means the world.”
Sample, a 6-foot-3, 267-pounder, earned All-American Athletic Conference honors in 2020, when he had 52 tackles (8 1/2 for losses) with five sacks and three pass breakups. His 48 quarterback pressures ranked fifth nationally.
He started 24 combined games in 2019 and 2018, totaling 84 tackles (11 1/2 for losses) and 5 1/2 sacks in those two seasons.
He improved his stock at the Senior Bowl, recording a sack in the game from the defensive tackle spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.