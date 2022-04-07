In 2001, Shiloh girls soccer coach Abby Foster had just started as a high school student at Pace Academy. Her current players were nowhere near being born.
Back then, Shiloh was in the state playoffs in girls soccer. It hadn’t returned until this season, when Foster, a first-year head soccer coach, and her Generals qualified for the postseason out of Region 8-AAAAAA.
“It’s been a great season for the girls,” said Foster, in her first season at Shiloh after coaching tennis and soccer the last six years at St. Vincent’s in Savannah. “It’s very exciting. It’s history in the making. … At the beginning of the season, I had two goals going in. I looked at the record last year as a new coach, I believe we were 8-10, so not horrible. This year the goals were to make it to the state playoffs and not get mercied (have a game stopped by a 10-goal deficit). We met one of those goals and we were mercied by (No. 1-ranked) Buford, but Buford has mercied a lot of teams.
“The second time we played them, that was our primary goal to make them play the entire game. That ended up working out for us. So I feel like all of our season goals have been met.”
Shiloh not only has avoided the mercy rule in a negative way, it has won by a 10-goal stoppage in five games. It takes a 13-5 record into the Thursday, April 14 state playoff opener after going 9-3 in 8-AAAAAA (its only region losses were twice to Buford and once to 12-4 Habersham Central).
“The chemistry we have is fun, and we also persevere,” Foster said. “We don’t give up. That really speaks to the camaraderie of the team and the chemistry we have.”
High-scoring Cameryn Maddox, a senior and a San Diego signee, and Blanca Cruz, a sophomore, have fueled an offense that has scored 111 goals through 18 games.
“The speed and skills they have really can’t be beat,” Foster said. “It’s just beautiful to watch them play.”
Sophomore Casey Maddox leads the midfield, while the back line is anchored by Tatianna Allicock, Yarithza Martinez and Fabiola Vasquez along with goalkeeper Aniyah Smith.
“The amount of growth (Smith) has had as the season progressed is great,” Foster said. “She’s a completely different keeper from the beginning of the season. It’s wonderful to see the saves she’s made. She’s worked on what she needed to work on.”
With Spring Break wrapping up and the regular season in the background, Shiloh is focused on the next step in the journey — the state playoff opener.
“Now the goal is to win our first round of state and continue to have our historic season,” Foster said. “I don’t think anybody expected it to go this well. It’s kind of a Cinderella story. At this point, anything beyond this is fantastic.”
