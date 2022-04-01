Shiloh_logo.jpg

SUGAR HILL — Shiloh finished up its Region 8-AAAAAA schedule with a 5-1 win over Lanier on Thursday, capping a run to the school’s first state playoff berth in girls soccer since 2001.

The Generals (13-5, 9-3) got three goals and two assists from Cameryn Maddox and two goals and two assists from Blanca Cruz. Casey Maddox added an assist.

Goalkeeper Aniyah Smith made 17 saves in the victory.

