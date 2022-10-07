SNELLVILLE — After splitting its first two football games in Region 8-AAAAAA, Shiloh felt it had to have a win over visiting Jackson County at Charlie Jordan Field on Thursday.
The Generals stepped up and delivered.
A blitzkrieg attack in the second quarter led to the Generals (3-4, 2-1) throttling the Panthers (3-5, 2-2), 43-7, on their home turf. With the win, Shiloh leapfrogged Jackson County for the third spot in the league standings. The club now trails only Gainesville and North Forsyth, both of which remain undefeated in region play.
“We’re definitely improving every day,” Shiloh head coach Tino Ierulli said. “A lot of the things that cost us games in the first half of the season — stupid penalties that we could control, being undisciplined — we’re starting to get a lot better at that. You’re seeing the results.”
Shiloh looked sharp in every phase of the game.
The offense operated methodically at times, opening up for explosive plays at others. The defense held its own and limited Jackson County to one trip to the end zone. But perhaps the brightest spot in the Generals’ victory was the performance from their special teams.
“We preach all the time that the third phase of our program is just as important as offense and defense. It shows you when it excels in a game,” Ierulli said of Shiloh’s unit. “It definitely turned the momentum. That’s for sure.”
Special teams played a pivotal role in getting the Generals on the board for the first time Thursday.
Senior Myles Smith fielded a punt deep in Shiloh territory and took off down the left sideline, evading defenders before finally going down at the Jackson County 21-yard line. Four plays later, senior Jeremiah Harden zipped a 5-yard touchdown pass to senior Nazir Griffin. Following a failed extra-point attempt, the Generals led 6-0 at the 6:22 mark.
Shiloh began to pour it on Jackson County in the second quarter. The score that opened the floodgates came on the first play of the period. Griffin unloaded a pass to senior Devin Florence, who used the aid of his left shoulder pad and helmet to secure the catch before racing in for a 60-yard touchdown. The deep strike made it 13-0.
Jackson County went to the wildcat formation for its only score of the night. The Panthers opened the drive on their own 27 and marched downfield before running back M.J. Spurlin took a direct snap in the backfield and powered straight ahead for a 6-yard score.
The Panthers’ deficit stood at 13-7 with 6:54 in the half. By halftime, however, the Generals put the game out of reach.
Another Harden deep ball — this one a 46-yard bomb to senior Brice Pollock — gave Shiloh another two-score advantage. Following a three-and-out stand from the Shiloh defense, Griffin returned a punt from midfield to the Panthers’ 13, setting the table for senior J’Shaun Stroud’s 5-yard rushing touchdown. An interception on the ensuing drive led to a beautiful passing connection between Harden and Smith.
“Last year was his first year starting varsity, or even playing varsity,” Ierulli said of Harden. “We've played some tough teams, but he stepped up. He really did. He did a lot of growing over the offseason. He’s learned a lot, and he’s matured a lot, too.”
With 16 ticks of the clock remaining before the break, Shiloh had built a commanding 35-7 lead.
The Generals milked the clock in the second half while the defense held Jackson County at bay. Stroud broke off a score in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter to provide an extra layer of icing.
Scenes from Jackson County at Shiloh high school football on Oct. 7, 2022.
