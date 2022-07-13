There’s little doubt that Shiloh's Tino Ierulli would win the “what I did over the summer” contest among Gwinnett County high school football coaches.
While vacationing with his family during the July 4th weekend in Viera, Florida, Ierulli was instrumental in saving a man’s life on July 3 at the Beach Club at Patrick Air Force Base in Brevard County. A former Navy hospital corpsman attached to the 1st Marine Division before becoming a high school football coach, Ierulli knew exactly what to do when he saw an older man experiencing breathing difficulties at the beach.
“I was playing with my 4-year-old in the water and was talking to my sister-in-law (a school resource officer for the Cocoa Police),” said Ierulli, who was vacationing with his wife Josephine (“JoJo”), 4-year-old daughter Brooklyn and 2-year-old daughter Ariana. “Next thing I know, I look to the left and I see two men trying to get this older gentleman out of the water, but it didn’t look like a panic situation.
“They got him clear from the water and laid him down and started yelling for help. I observed him and there was a nurse at the beach who went over there and was assisting the patient and I didn’t see his chest moving and my sister-in-law said she didn’t feel a pulse.”
Ierulli, who is also CPR-certified, took over for the nurse (“He was a big dude,” Ierulli said of the man who collapsed on the beach) with CPR and chest compressions until the man, whom Ierulli said was in his late 60s or early 70s, responded.
“He was turning gray and blue and then he kind of gasped for air and started moving a little bit,” said the New York native, who grew up in Virginia. “By then the paramedics had gotten there. A deputy came up to me and said ‘You just saved a man’s life’ and I said, ‘No. God did.’”
Now entering his fourth season at Shiloh, Ierulli — who came to Gwinnett after a five-year stint at Palm Beach Central in Florida — said the man’s son later returned to the beach to thank those who helped and to say his father was stable.
“The son said he was doing good, thank God,” he said. “I was very happy to hear that…(the son) said that (the father) was going to be OK. He was responsive and talking. It was just me being in the right place at the right time — that’s all. It was a blessing, no doubt.”
This was not the first time Ierulli has provided life-sustaining CPR.
“I’ve had to do it three times and this was the second time I had angels sitting on my shoulder,” he said. “God was working his magic through me. It’s a humbling experience.”
Ierulli’s Generals — who went 5-7 overall and 4-2 in Region 8-AAAAAA last fall — open the 2022 season on Friday, Aug. 19 at Mountain View. Shiloh will play its first 8-AAAAAA game on Sept. 23 at North Forsyth.
