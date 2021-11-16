David Pollack was a Shiloh General back then, considerably heftier than the slimmed up college football analyst on ESPN’s College GameDay every Saturday. Around these parts, he was Davey, not David.
The year was 2000 and Davey, his teammates and first-year head coach Bob Krieger put together what is still the best football season in Shiloh history with a trip to the state quarterfinals. That season also was the last time — and only time — the Generals won a playoff game.
Until last Saturday.
Shiloh ended that long stretch of futility with a 19-14 victory at Allatoona, erasing the hosts’ 15-game home playoff winning streak in the process. It was a long-awaited victory for the Generals, who reached the playoffs five times from 1991 to 2003, but didn’t make the postseason again until 2019, Tino Ierulli’s first season as head coach.
Ierulli now has led the Generals to two state playoff appearances in a three-year tenure.
“Our boys came out Saturday night confident and hungry, with something to prove,” said Ierulli, a successful coach in Florida before being hired by Shiloh. “The win meant everything for our boys. They've worked so hard. Starting the year 0-4 and dropping three heartbreakers, they could've easily threw the towel in. Instead, they believed in the process and each other and bounced back stronger.”
Shiloh physically beat up Allatoona with a defense that has set the tone since the season opener. The unit, which held the Buccaneers to 81 rushing yards, got 10 tackles (two for losses), a sack and two quarterback hurries from Isaac Prince and eight tackles (one for loss) and a quarterback hurry from Ryan Green. Xavier Wright (two passes defended, one interception) and Eric Barker (four tackles, one interception) played well against the pass.
Meanwhile, the improving Generals offense stepped up with physical play up front, resulting in 28 carries for 197 yards from Jamir Imuzai. Quarterback Jeremiah Harden was 5 of 8 passing for 81 yards and a touchdown, in addition to running for a score. Myles Smith (three catches, 57 yards) and Wright (two catches, 24 yards, TD) made plays in the passing game.
Allatoona head coach Gary Varner was brutally honest in his assessment of the Generals’ performance.
“They physically beat us on both sides of the ball,” Varner said. “That’s what it was. It was a physical football team that was more physical than we were and we were not able to match it.”
Shiloh (5-6) advances to Friday’s second-round game at Region 4-AAAAAA champion Langston Hughes (10-1), which has reeled off 10 straight wins since losing 7-6 to Newton in the Aug. 20 season opener. Hughes defeated Allatoona 6-0 on Aug. 27, but has put up huge offensive numbers in every game since the first two weeks.
Shiloh’s victory was part of a 3-1 start by Region 8-AAAAAA in the state playoffs on Saturday. Defending state champion Buford defeated Kell 38-14, and Dacula rolled past Pope 36-12. Of the 8-AAAAAA state qualifiers, only Lanier lost in the first round (to Kennesaw Mountain).
Buford got it done with the ground attack, piling up 280 rushing yards, led by 123 from C.J. Clinkscales and 89 (and three TDs) from Victor Venn. Despite giving up two long TDs late in the second quarter that turned a 21-0 lead into a seven-point edge at halftime, the Wolves recovered and dominated the final two quarters.
They now host Lovejoy (5-4) in the second round on Friday. The Wildcats snapped a three-game losing streak with a 19-14 upset of Richmond Hill in the first round.
“If you're going to be a good team, you're going to learn from your mistakes,” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said. “I believe our mistakes in that situation were we got three straight drive with points on offense, and we kind of stepped back and figured we had them. So we didn't get the supreme effort like we should. … I think we got comfortable.”
Dacula’s defense and special teams took over in the second half of Saturday’s victory over Pope, giving first-year head coach Casey Vogt a win in his playoff debut. In a one-point game at halftime,
Dacula got a blocked punt from Festus Davies that was returned for a score by Jonathan Williams, followed by an interception for a TD by Kyle Efford to seize control.
The Falcons added two long TDs in the fourth quarter — a 57-yard pass from Austin Adcock to Percy Williams and a 67-yard run by Matthew Haber.
“It’s nice (to get the win),” Vogt said. “We missed some opportunities they gave us and we have some things we need to clean up.”
Dacula’s second-round game is a long road trip to 2-AAAAAA champion Brunswick (11-0).
Wesleyan also played a Saturday game in the first round as Gwinnett’s AAAAAA and A Private teams were mandated by the Georgia High School Association to play Saturday because of a shortage of officials. The Wolves (8-3) defeated Christian Heritage 21-14, setting up a second-round game at 3-A Private champion Calvary Day (11-0).
Gwinnett’s AAAAAAA teams played last Friday as usual and seven advanced to the second round, including Brookwood and North Gwinnett, who play each other Friday in Snellville. Collins Hill hosts Pebblebrook, and Archer hosts Walton in the second round, while three other teams will travel — Grayson at Denmark, Mill Creek at McEachern and Norcross at Lowndes.
