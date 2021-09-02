Shiloh’s football players and coaches couldn’t wait to get back on the football field. They were ready immediately after a painful, 14-13 loss to Mountain View in the season opener two weeks ago.
Unfortunately, the Generals had to sit through a bye week before returning to action this Friday against Denmark.
Shiloh got down 14-0 to Mountain View at halftime before thoroughly dominating the second half. Its defense held Mountain View to zero yards and zero first downs over the final three quarters, forcing five three-and-outs on five possessions. The Generals had a 37-15 edge in offensive plays in the second half, which began with a 7-yard touchdown run from Jeremiah Harden to get within 14-7.
Tight end Lorenzo Moore and the big Shiloh offensive line kept pounding away and got what looked to be the tying score with 4:17 left in the fourth quarter on Ryan Green’s 1-yard TD run. The ensuing PAT was blocked, but Shiloh kept pushing and reached the Mountain View 1-yard line in the final minute. It ran the ball three times from there, but got stuffed all three times before time expired on the final attempt.
“I’m pissed off at myself and I told the team, that loss is on me,” Shiloh head coach Tino Ierulli said after the game. “I’ve got a great kicker and I should have kicked (a field goal). … They worked their tails off in the second half. I should have set them up to win.”
Denmark, which made the second round of state last season, lost its season opener 7-3 to Cedartown, a state-ranked Class AAAA team, but rebounded last week for a win over Banneker. Both of the Danes’ first two games have been at home.
