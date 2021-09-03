SNELLVILLE — It was a battle of defenses Friday night as Denmark got two field goals and a safety en route to an 8-0 win over Shiloh.
Although the loss drops the Generals to 0-2 on the season, head coach Tino Ierulli said he couldn't have been more proud of his team.
"I'm proud of the fight we had," he said. "Our defense had a great game plan. They are the heart of our team."
All night, the Generals' defense came up with big plays. Xavier Wright came up with interceptions on Denmark's first two offensive possessions. The first saw Wright reach for the ball at its apex to come down with the pick, while the second saw him intercept the ball inside the red zone and return it 25 yards.
However, the Generals' offense failed to get anything going on either of their first two drives.
The teams continued to trade possessions through the end of the first quarter. However, at the beginning of the second quarter, the Danes got things moving on offense. An 11-yard completion from Michael McClellan to Lane Grayson, and an 11-yard rush by Amon Williams moved the ball inside the 10. But that's as far as the Danes got as the Shiloh defense stepped up, stopping Denmark for three negative plays in a row, which forced the Danes into a 32-yard field goal by Trey Glymph.
Shiloh looked to make some headway after Jabari Morrison recovered a fumbled snap by Denmark. The offense then moved the ball down the field using a pair of 12-yard completions by Jeremiah Harden to move the ball into Denmark territory. A 26-yard run by Harden moved the ball to the 5, but the Generals were forced to settle for a 31-yard field-goal attempt, which was missed just before halftime, leaving the score at 3-0.
The second half was much of the same as neither offense was able to muster much. Denmark did make a 28-yard field goal late in the third quarter to go up 6-0, but could never get the ball into the end zone.
The Danes' defense added a safety late in the fourth quarter for the game's final points.
"We had opportunities on offense, but we just dropped passes," Ierulli said. "But the good thing is, those are things we can fix. These kids had a lot of heart and a lot of fight, and I couldn't be more proud of them."
