CARROLLTON — As it often does, the meet-ending 1,600-meter relay delivered drama Saturday in the Class AAAAAA Track and Field Championships.
Shiloh, without hobbling star Christion Barker for the finale, needed a fourth-place finish or higher to lock up first in the team standings and it hit that finish on the mark by placing fourth with the foursome of Parris Hawkins, Eric Barker, Paul Parrish and Alexander Phillips. Their clutch finish gave the Generals 73 points for a razor-thin two-point victory over the hometown team, Carrollton.
It was Shiloh’s third state title in boys track and field after previous victories in 2014 and 2019.
“We prepare for this,” Shiloh coach Devin Jones said. “We’ve been in this situation all year and we always come out on top for that reason. We always prepare for the 4 by 4 in practice, running it at the end of practice and running it at the end of meets. Our mentality is it’s coming down to the 4 by 4 and it did.”
While the 1,600 relay ran 3 minutes, 19.30 seconds for the meet-clinching victory, Shiloh was in a winning position because of a pack of top performances led by distance runner Nathan Solomon. The senior swept the distance races with state championships in the 1,600 (4:17.41) and the 3,200 (9:33.44), and he also finished higher than his seeding in the 800 (1:56.66) by taking fourth.
“Nathan Solomon had a phenomenal meet,” Jones said. “He scored five big points in the 800 and gave a cushion for those guys (in the 1,600 relay).”
Solomon joined Parrish, Semon Teklemariam and Andy Salgado on a state-runner up 3,200 relay (8:03.98) as part of the distance success, and Shiloh also fared very well in the hurdles. Bryce Southerland was runner-up in the 110 hurdles (14.21), and George Benjamin was fifth (14.30), while Eric Barker (fourth, 39.23) and Christion Barker (seventh, 39.82) scored key points in the 300 hurdles. The 300 hurdles could have meant more points if not for an ankle injury to Christion Barker, who had the event’s top time in prelims before he was hurt.
Both Barkers were key in Thursday’s field event finals with Eric placing seventh in the high jump (6-4) and seventh in the triple jump (44-10), and Christion taking third in the long jump (22-7). The Generals also got a third-place finish in the shot put (51-3) from Isaac Prince-Oyakhire.
The championship capped Shiloh's perfect season that included a Gwinnett County championship.
“We knew we were really strong because we had a lot of guys who have been with us for awhile and they’ve developed together since ninth grade,” Jones said. “We had a very talented team and on top of that we had great supportive pieces with our underclassmen as well. It’s the first time since I’ve been coaching that every meet we went undefeated. Even when we were moving things around, we still came out on top. Like I said earlier, if we win county, we know we’re in a good position for state because Gwinnett County is so talented and so tough.
“It was truly a team effort. A lot of people stepped up. We couldn’t have done it without everybody. ... I’d like to commend my coaching staff. It was truly a group effort where everybody’s invested and works reall hard. The dedication of my coaching staff — I can’t really compare it to anything else I’ve ever experienced. I could not do it without those other five gentlemen out there with me every day.”
The Buford boys figured to challenge Shiloh for the championship before injuries derailed their season. Despite that, the Wolves took sixth at 33.5 points behind top finishers Ervin Pearson (sixth, 400, 48.20), Victor Payne (third, 300 hurdles, 38.14 and fourth, 110 hurdles, 14.25), Jaylon Taylor (fourth, high jump, 6-6), C.J. Clinkscales (sixth, long jump, 21-8), K.J. Bolden (third, triple jump, 45-11 1/2) and Josiah Wyatt (third, discus, 163-1).
Chance Jones won the AAAAAA state championship in the 800 (1:53.97) to highlight Dacula’s 12th-place finish with 22 points. Tyler Farris was runner-up in the pole vault (14-0) and Azwan Nembhard-Belcher took fifth in the triple jump (45-0 1/2) as the Falcons’ other scorers.
In the AAAAAA girls meet, Buford tied for ninth (24 points) and Dacula was 12th (20 points). Sydney Harris led Buford by finishing second in the 400 (54.07) and third in the 200 (24.27) on Saturday, backing up a state title from teammate Aiya Webb in the high jump (5-6).. Dacula got a state title in the discus (129-10) from Noelle Igberaese, along with top finishes from Danah Nembhard (third, high jump, 5-6) and Asia Bryant (fifth, discus, 117-10) in Thursday’s field events.
