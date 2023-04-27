WINDER — Shiloh’s boys won their fifth straight region title with a dominant performance this week in the Region 8-AAAAAA Track and Field Championships.
The Generals racked up 228 points for a huge winning margin over runner-up Gainesville (117) and the rest of the field. Lanier’s boys finished fifth at 67, while Shiloh’s girls took fourth (92) and Lanier’s girls were sixth (71).
Shiloh has won the past three boys titles in 8-AAAAAA, the 2019 title in 8-AAAAAAA and the 2018 title in 8-AAAAAA. Region meets weren’t held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
George Benjamin broke the Generals’ school record in the 110 hurdles at 13.72 seconds (No. 13 in the U.S. this season), and he was followed closely by teammate Bryce Southerland, who ran 13.87. Benjamin also won the 300 hurdles (38.57) in a 1-2-3 finish with fellow General standouts Eric Barker (38.60) and Southerland (40.14).
Barker won region in the high jump (6 feet, 4 inches) and in the triple jump (44-10 3/4). Shiloh’s other boys region champions were Alexander Phillips (400, 50.52) and Marcus Thompson (long jump, 21-3 3/4), as well as wins in the 400 relay (42.71) and the 1,600 relay (3:26.42).
The Generals got boys runner-up finishes from Sanaljay Bentley (100, 10.85 and 200, 21.93), Zion Atkinson (400, 51.13), Corey Harris (800, 2:00.48 and pole vault, 12-6), Mintasinot Zawudie (3,200, 9:56.43), Azwan Nembhard-Belcher (long jump, 20-11 1/4), Thompson (triple jump, 43-8) and Tavaris Taylor (shot put, 49-6).
Lanier got a pair of boys region championships from C.J. Enwemadu (100, 10.77 and 200, 21.78).
Shiloh’s girls region champions were Taelyn Phillips (200, 25.59), Kilaya Lucien (400, 59.64) and the 1,600 relay (4:13.24).
Alexis Wright (800, 2:18.61 and pole vault, 9-6) and Gamyzhae Williams (long jump, 17-2 and triple jump, 37-5) won region titles for the Lanier girls.
