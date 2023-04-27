WINDER — Shiloh’s boys won their fifth straight region title with a dominant performance this week in the Region 8-AAAAAA Track and Field Championships.

The Generals racked up 228 points for a huge winning margin over runner-up Gainesville (117) and the rest of the field. Lanier’s boys finished fifth at 67, while Shiloh’s girls took fourth (92) and Lanier’s girls were sixth (71).

