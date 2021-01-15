SNELLVILLE — The Shiloh High School boys basketball team won its second straight home game and first against Region 8-AAAAAA rival Buford 70-56 on Friday night to keep pace in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the region tournament.
Shiloh trails Buford by half of a game in the region standings with the next meeting between the teams set for Feb. 9.
"We're just trying to get better as the season goes on a little more," Shiloh head coach Kim Rivers said.
Seryl Slater led Shiloh (11-4, 4-1) with 16 points. Trevon Payton and Devon Barnes added 14 points each.
Shiloh started the game on a 14-1 run that spanned nearly half of the first period. That buffer proved crucial when Buford (12-3, 3-1) made its run in the second half.
Buford cut Shiloh's lead to 38-30 at halftime.
"It was good to get off to a good start, we had been getting off to some slow starts," Rivers said. "I think that momentum helped us through half. In the second half they cut it to, like, four and we were able to get a couple of (3-pointers). ... The ball went our way a little more than their way tonight."
Buford girls secure road win
Buford's (11-0, 3-0) girls basketball team left no doubt in a 58-12 win at Shiloh High School.
Ava Grace Watson led the Wolves with 16 points and Blair Willis added 11 points.
For Shiloh (4-12, 2-3), Jazmin Vital led with five points.
