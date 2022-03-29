SUWANEE — Shiloh’s two previous Gwinnett County boys track and field championships in 2014 and 2019 were followed by state titles.
“I hope history repeats itself,” Shiloh head coach Devin Jones said Monday after his team completed the first part of this season’s mission.
The Generals scored 132 points, holding off runner-up Mill Creek’s 107, and won the Gwinnett County Track and Field Championships at Collins Hill thanks a memorable performance that featured meet records from hurdlers Bryce Southerland and Christion Barker. Parkview (69.5) was third, followed by Brookwood (67), Peachtree Ridge (53.5) and Buford (51.5).
“We knew it was going to be a close battle,” Jones said. “We told them if we just do what we came to do, what we’re capable of doing, that we would come out on top. We just stepped up today across the board with big PRs, big season bests for us. Gwinnett County is a good test to measure where you are in the state. We wanted to see how we stacked up against some of these top programs across the state. We’re excited to come out on top with some great performances against great competition.”
Shiloh won four events Monday, beginning with Southerland’s meet-record time of 14.05 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles. Teammate George Benjamin was fourth in that race.
Christion Barker capped a hurdles sweep later in the day, taking first in the 300 hurdles in a meet-record 37.06, which was just off the all-time Gwinnett mark of 37.05 set in 2010 by Brookwood’s Patrick Kelley. The Generals’ Eric Barker was fifth in the 300 hurdles.
Christion Barker, also runner-up in the long jump on Saturday, also starred in the meet-ending 1,600 relay when he brought his team from behind for a first-place, photo finish with Grayson — both teams ran 3:17.78, just off the meet record of 3:17.00 set in 2012. He was joined on the first-place relay by Eric Barker, Parris Hawkins and Sanaljay Bentley.
“I think (Christion Barker) is a man on a mission,” Jones said. “He lost a little bit last season because he was hurt in the beginning. I think he’s coming for everything this year. He works very hard. He’s been very dedicated and committed, not just this year. This is a testament of all that coming together for him. I don’t even think we’ve reached his full potential yet this year. We still have some errors he’s making in races we’re trying to fix, so the sky’s the limit for him.”
Another thrilling finish in the 3,200 resulted in another Shiloh victory, the second of the meet for Nathan Solomon, who won the 1,600 on Saturday. Solomon was well ahead of the field before Mill Creek’s Jake Peters made a fierce, final-lap charge (a 59-second final lap) to close the gap and briefly surge ahead of Solomon just before the finish line. Solomon pushed ahead just enough to win in 9:13.37 to Peters’ 9:13.42.
Andy Salgado gave Shiloh a fourth-place finish in the 800 (1:57.96) after taking fourth in the 1,600 on Saturday. Isaac Prince-Oyakhire (third in discus, third in shot put, Carlton Grisson III (seventh in discus, seventh in shot put), Eric Barker (third in high jump, second in triple jump) and Corey Harris (fifth in pole vault) also picked up valuable points Saturday for the Generals.
Jaiden Patterson was the top performer Monday for runner-up Mill Creek. He won the 400 in 47.99, and added a third-place finish in a competitive 200 in 22.32.
Peachtree Ridge’s Jeremiah Colbert won the 100 (10.85) and second in the 200 (22.30) to champion Eric Pullum Jr. of Parkview (22.29). Colbert also joined Jordan Ghant, Tyre Tatum and A.J. Bonds on a county championship 400 relay (42.08).
Dacula got a first-place finish from Chance Jones, first in the 800 in 1:54.90.
Team standings
1. Shiloh, 132
2. Mill Creek, 107
3. Parkview, 69.5
4. Brookwood, 67
5. Peachtree Ridge, 53.5
6. Buford, 51.5
7. Grayson, 38
8. Dacula, 36
9. Archer, 31
10. South Gwinnett, 26
11. North Gwinnett, 19.5
12. Collins Hill, 13
13. Discovery, 12
13. Meadowcreek, 12
13. Mountain View, 12
13. Norcross, 12
17. Hebron Christian, 4
18. Duluth, 1
Individual results (distances in meters)
110 hurdles
1. Bryce Southerland, Shiloh, 14.05*
2. Makai Williams, Brookwood, 14.30
3. Victor Payne, Buford, 14.37
4. George Benjamin, Shiloh, 14.51
5. Keonte Knight, Parkview, 14.52
6. Gregory Flewellen, Archer, 14.99
7. Joshua Crum, Brookwood, 15.13
8. Silas Goolsby, Mill Creek, 15.27
100
1. Jeremiah Colbert, Peachtree Ridge, 10.85
2. Elijah Jenkins, Parkview, 10.96
3. Tyre Tatum, Peachtree Ridge, 10.99
4. Gregory Baker, Parkview, 11.04
5. K.J. Bolden, Buford, 11.08
6. Chad Alexander, Archer, 11.11
7. Solomon Miller, Mill Creek, 11.27
8. Victor Venn, Buford, 12.41
3,200
1. Nathan Solomon, Shiloh, 9:13.37
2. Jake Peters, Mill Creek, 9:13.42
3. Caden Hall, Parkview, 9:28.45
4. Steven McCartney, Archer, 9:30.86
5. Luke Kalarickal, Mill Creek, 9:46.82
6. Charlie Thomas, Brookwood, 9:47.88
7. Yianni Pothoulakis, North Gwinnett, 9:49.92
8. Marc Petrucci, Collins Hill, 9:53.87
400 relay
1. Peachtree Ridge, 42.08 (Jordan Ghant, Tyre Tatum, A.J. Bonds, Jeremiah Colbert)
2. Shiloh, 42.32
3. Parkview, 42.48
4. Collins Hill, 42.77
5. Brookwood, 43.24
6. Mill Creek, 43.36
7. South Gwinnett, 43.54
400
1. Jaiden Patterson, Mill Creek, 47.99
2. Ervin Bryce Pearson, Buford, 48.06
3. Brady Daniels, Grayson, 48.73
4. Eric Pullum Jr., Parkview, 48.89
5. Rakiem Barnes, Collins Hill, 49.52
6. James Thomas, Grayson, 49.74
7. Kody Pugh, Grayson, 50.12
8. Percy Williams, Dacula, 50.33
300 hurdles
1. Christion Barker, Shiloh, 37.06*
2. Bryce Dopson, Brookwood, 38.06
3. Joshua Crum, Brookwood, 38.55
4. Sean Dyer, Grayson, 38.97
5. Eric Barker, Shiloh, 39.14
6. Bryce Southerland, Shiloh, 39.77
7. Zyon Davis, Mountain View, 40.19
800
1. Chance Jones, Dacula, 1:54.90
2. Ethan Nordman, Mill Creek, 1:56.99
3. Conner Robbins, Archer, 1:57.88
4. Andy Salgado, Shiloh, 1:57.96
5. Owynn Brown, Grayson, 1:58.42
6. Shahzeb Rashid, Mill Creek, 1:58.51
7. David Garcia, Parkview, 1:59.73
8. Moses Mitchell, North Gwinnett, 2:00.71
200
1. Eric Pullum Jr., Parkview, 22.29
2. Jeremiah Colbert, Peachtree Ridge, 22.30
3. Jaiden Patterson, Mill Creek, 22.32
4. Tyre Tatum, Peachtree Ridge, 22.35
5. Devan Sloan El, Parkview, 22.54
6. Bryce Dopson, Brookwood, 22.66
1,600 relay
1. Shiloh, 3:17.78 (Christion Barker, Eric Barker, Parris Hawkins, Sanaljay Bentley)
2. Grayson, 3:17.78
3. Meadowcreek, 3:24.72
4. Peachtree Ridge, 3:25.26
5. Mountain View, 3:25.76
6. Archer, 3:26.55
7. Parkview, 3:27.83
8. South Gwinnett, 3:28.33
*Meet record
