Shiloh’s football program accomplished a major feat last week with a win at Allatoona that set up Friday’s second-round matchup with Hughes. The Generals’ playoff victory was their first in 2000, the only other season in school history that they have won a playoff game. The 2000 season was Shiloh’s deepest playoff run (quarterfinals), which it can match with a victory over Hughes.
That said, a win won’t be easy. Since a 7-6 loss to Newton and a 6-0 win over Allatoona in their first two games, the Panthers have routed eight of their past nine opponents — the outlier was a 31-24 win over Westlake. The Region 4-AAAAAA champions boast a high-scoring offense triggered by Prentiss Noland, a sophomore already with a pack of Power Five offers and 1,954 passing yards and 27 touchdowns. They also average 185.5 yards on the ground.
The prolific offense will meet a Shiloh defense that has fared well all season. Allatoona managed only 14 points last week against the Generals, who were led by Isaac Prince (10 tackles, two for losses, one sack, two QB hurries), Ryan Green (eight tackles, one for loss, one QB hurry), Xavier Wright (two tackles, two passes defended, one interception) and Eric Barker (four tackles, one interception).
Shiloh’s improving offense got 197 yards on 28 carries from Jamir Imuzai in the win over Allatoona, as well as a rushing and passing touchdown from Jeremiah Harden. Myles Smith (three catches, 57 yards) and Xavier Wright (two catches for 24 yards, TD) made plays in the passing game.
