Dacula Falcons (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Clint Jenkins
Record: 1-2
Last week: Beat Mountain View 49-27
Lanier Longhorns (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Korey Mobbs
Record: 3-0
Last week: Had a bye
These two football programs have played the past four seasons at the end of the Region 8-AAAAAA schedule with the championship on the line, but a revamped region switched things up. Now the two contenders play in Friday’s region opener — with the same level of importance within the region.
Unbeaten Lanier hopes to reverse its past results against Dacula, which is 4-0 in this rivalry on its way to region titles each year. The Longhorns have struggled offensively against Dacula with 0, 7, 0 and 10 points in those games.
Lanier, off last week, had its best offensive game of the young season two weeks ago in a 38-27 win over Denmark. Bryan Williams rushed 19 times for 149 yards and a score, while Tyler Washington kept up his high level of play with eight catches for 148 yards and a touchdown, along with eight rushes for 36 yards and two more scores. Quarterback Andrew Blackford was 15 of 26 passing for 231 yards and two TDs.
Defensively, Rylan Serna (15 tackles, four for losses, three sacks, two quarterback hurries) was a force, as were Ford Reasons (11 tackles, one for loss, one sack, two QB hurries), Kyle King (one tackle for loss, one sack, three QB hurries) and Kris Burress (interception).
After tough losses to Brookwood and Mill Creek to open the season, Dacula broke through for its first 2020 win with an impressive effort against Mountain View. The Falcons rolled up more than 530 rushing yards in win, led by 18 rushes for 274 yards and a TD from Kyle Efford and 11 rushes for 174 yards and four scores from Kaleb Edwards. Both Efford (11 tackles, three for losses, three QB hurries) and Edwards (eight tackles, one for loss, one pass breakup) also excelled on defense on defense. The offensive line also had a huge night in the Mountain View win, led by a 97 percent grade and six pancake blocks from Adam Watkins.
Dacula averages 312 rushing yards behind Efford (425 yards, six TDs on the season) and Edwards (329 yards, five TDs). T.J. Young, who also sees action on both sides of the ball, leads the defense with 37 tackles (five for losses) to go with two sacks.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Dacula won 34-10 in 2019
Location: Lanier High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.