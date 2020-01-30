Led by a trio of Hunters, a new era has begun for Georgia Gwinnett College baseball.
The program was started and blossomed under the direction of Brad Stromdahl, who was hired away by Georgia State this summer. Jeremy Sheetinger was tabbed to pick up the reins for a program which has been to the NAIA World Series semifinals two years running.
“I'm very, very happy with where we're at,” Sheetinger said. “The first few months were daunting. I said I felt like I was under water most days, but there was a point midway through the fall where it clicked. I felt like I was back into the routine.
“From Day 1, our mission with the players has always been we're going to build our relationship, and this program, on trust.”
The fifth-ranked Grizzlies season started on the road Thursday with the first of three games against No. 4 Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla. The home opener is Feb. 7 with a doubleheader against Georgetown College (Ky.) The series is a rematch of last season's NAIA Opening Round championship game, a 2-1 victory that clinched GGC's return to the World Series.
It's part of a massive home schedule. The Grizzlies play 39 of their 55 games at the sparkling Lawrenceville campus athletic complex.
“We are honestly at the best place I've ever been at with any team that I've ever coached,” he said. “In terms of chemistry, call it buy-in, those elements are at an all-time high. We're ready to play.
“But it's just like anything — everybody has a plan until you get punched in the mouth. We need to face some adversity together to really solidify what we're doing here.”
The team returns two starting pitchers from a staff that compiled a 3.38 earned run average. Senior Hunter Caudelle had a 6-1 record and 2.44 ERA in eight starts, while senior Hunter Dollander won all five decisions a year ago.
Caudelle is the most experienced pitching staff member. The 6-foot-7 right hander had a 6-1 record and 2.44 earned run average (ERA) in 62.2 innings across 14 appearances, with eight starts. The Lula native had 46 strikeouts.
Dollander has won 13 of his 14 decisions over the past two seasons, when he has had 113 strikeouts in 131 innings. The right hander earned All-Association of Independent Institutions first-team honors in 2019 and 2018.
Also back is senior left-hander Hunter Peck, the 2018 A.I.I. Pitcher of the Year when he went 11-0 in 15 starts. He struck out 85 batters in 83 innings that season.
“We're fortunate to have three senior arms who will fall into our weekend rotation,” Sheetinger said. “They've seen a lot of big games. They've won a lot of big games. They are definitely ready for that role.
“Then you've got a lot of fresh faces around them. We're replacing over 400 innings.”
Adding depth to the pitching staff are transfers Rhian Mann, a 6-foot-6 righty who graduated from Archer, Matt Hunt, Chris Bergmoser and Gabe Sevillano.
“We do feel confident up and down our pitching lineup,” Sheetinger said.
A pair of Austins — Gabe Austin and Austin Bates — are behind the plate. Austin earned NAIA Preseason All-America team accolades. He batted .367, with five home runs, in 2019.
“He is as good a defender, catch-and-throw guy, as anybody in the country, but his bat will keep him in the lineup on days where he's not catching,” Sheetinger said.
Bates is a transfer from Eastern Florida State College where he earned Southern Conference Player of the Year award. The Ossining, N.Y. native helped lead IMG Academy (Fla.) to a high school national championship.
“He, defensively, can shut down an entire running game on his ability to throw,” Sheetinger said.
The Grizzlies have an experienced outfield.
Juniors Cord Johnson and Nick Barnes have started in center and left field, respectively, during the last two seasons. Johnson batted .360, had 10 doubles and scored 45 runs in 45 starts last season. The McDonough native ranked second on the 2019 team with seven sacrifice bunts.
Barnes hit 12 home runs and drove in 57 runs in 57 starts. He had a .528 slugging percentage with 23 of his 54 hits going for extra bases. Barnes is the team’s top returning stolen base threat, with 16 steals in 20 attempts in 2019.
Nick Tanner and Livingston Morris are both two-year contributors to the program. Tanner appeared in 41 games, with seven starts, in 2019. The Lanier grad batted .356 and scored 24 runs.
Versatile junior Myles Smith, a Shiloh grad, played in the outfield when he wasn’t on the mound during the 2017 season. The left-hander was in the bullpen last season after having an injury-marred spring in 2018.
An athletic infield includes a number of transfers.
Kyle Harvey, a senior, batted .311 and had 13 stolen bases in 36 starts last spring in helping Indiana Tech reach the NAIA World Series.
Gabe Howell, a junior from Summerville, played at Bryan College (Tenn.) in 2019 after playing professionally as a high school draft selection. He hit .325 with nine home runs and 42 runs batted last season for a team that advanced to the NAIA Opening Round.
Tate Kight, a 6-6 junior from Homerville, played two seasons at Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College; Steven Lugo and J.D. Stubbs are juniors with playing experience from Eastern Florida State College; and Julian Sewell, a sophomore from Lithonia, played at Point University in 2017.
“A lot of new faces and replacing some pretty good guys,” Sheetinger said. “Gabe Howell is one of the most athletic shortstops in the country. He's a gold-glover. He'll also be one of our better hitters.
“Kyle Harvey is a top-of-the-order hitter who can play second, third or short. And (Kight's) right-handed bat has as much power as anybody on our team.”
