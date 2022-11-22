If someone told Shayne Buckingham a few years ago that one day he’d be starting on the offensive line for Army's football team, he would have told them they were greatly mistaken.
“I had no clue,” said Buckingham, the former Dacula quarterback who has now transitioned to tackle at West Point. “I would never have thought I would be a Division I offensive tackle. If you had said that to me four or five years ago, I would have ‘There’s no shot.’ But here I am, and I’m not that bad at it, so I’m happy.”
At Dacula, Buckingham led his team to a pair of Region 8-AAAAAA championships and two state playoff appearances. As a senior, he completed 89 of 178 passes for more than 1,600 yards and 13 touchdowns and ran 133 times for 672 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Now a junior in the military academy, Buckingham has started at right tackle in five games for Army (4-6), including the season opener against Coastal Carolina.
“So far, I think I’ve been pretty steady and have played physical,” he said. “I still need to work on my fundamentals. ... I’m pretty content with where I’m at, but I know I can always get better. Right now, I feel I haven’t reached my max potential yet.”
He was recruited as a tight end by Army and after a year of seasoning at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School, Buckingham joined the Black Knights, but by his sophomore season he was already working with the offensive linemen.
“When I went to prep school, they recruited me as a tight end and I decided to give it a shot,” Buckingham said in a telephone interview a few days before Army’s Nov. 19 game against UConn. “I played tight end at prep school and in my sophomore year I transitioned into a tackle. Tight ends here normally block, but it’s a little different in the trenches. When I moved to tackle, that was a big change. The biggest thing for me was I had to change my body.”
And how. When he graduated from Dacula in 2018, Buckingham stood 6-foot-4 and weighed around 215 pounds. Today he’s still 6-4 but weighs in at 290 pounds, laying to waste the quaint concept of the “freshman 15.” Buckingham said supplements, shakes and lots of water accompanied the additional food he consumed to bulk up.
“It was a process, a big process” he quipped. “There were times when I wondered what I was doing. My body was saying, ‘What is going on right now?’ but now my body is used to it. I was on a constant schedule of protein shakes and boost shakes, and now I’m eating three times a day because my body is used to the weight, but while I was gaining weight I’d eat three times a day and then I’d eat a lot of protein bars and protein snacks in between meals and at night.”
Buckingham has plans to get up to 300 pounds by his senior season and he’s well aware he’ll need to shed much of that weight for his post-academy obligations to the Army. But he thinks taking weight off will be easier than packing it on.
“You can’t be a 300-pound officer in the Army,” he said. “That’s a driving factor. I will have to lose weight. I’ll be shooting for 230-240. It won’t be hard to take it off. I think it will be easier because I have to force myself to maintain weight, and next year I want to be even bigger. So I have to start the process over again. Being bigger is the goal.”
It’s been a tough year for the Black Knights, who lost one game by a point, one by three points, one by six points and one by 10 points. Army, at 4-6, needs wins over UMass (Nov. 26) and its longtime rival Navy (Dec. 10) to finish at .500. Still, Buckingham said he’s been pleased with how the offensive line has come together.
“A lot of the games we’ve lost were within like a touchdown, games we lost in the second half or fourth quarter,” he said. “But there’s always something positive in every game and there’s always something that we can fix. That’s what we’re focused on. But overall, I’m really proud of the offensive line. Those guys put in the work. Sometimes you can do everything right and it still doesn’t fall your way. We’re getting better throughout the season.”
Recruited by Army’s offensive coordinator Brent Davis (a Duluth native), Buckingham admitted that while in high school he never imagined being an offensive lineman or a cadet. But he’s more than satisfied with the decisions he’s made.
“When (Army) offered me, I didn’t even know where West Point was,” he said. “Coach Davis is the offensive line coach and he recruited me and he was very consistent. At first I said, ‘There’s no way I’m going to Army.’ I just never saw myself in the Army. But he kept talking and telling me about the process and I decided to give it a shot. And I haven’t looked back since.”
