If someone told Shayne Buckingham a few years ago that one day he’d be starting on the offensive line for Army's football team, he would have told them they were greatly mistaken.

“I had no clue,” said Buckingham, the former Dacula quarterback who has now transitioned to tackle at West Point. “I would never have thought I would be a Division I offensive tackle. If you had said that to me four or five years ago, I would have ‘There’s no shot.’ But here I am, and I’m not that bad at it, so I’m happy.” 

Recommended for you